Ken Blanchard, author of The One Minute Manager, once said, “Feedback is the breakfast of champions.” I dive into feedback to start my work day, but I must admit that breakfast is usually coffee and a banana. I genuinely believe that listening to and digesting feedback is one of the most powerful tools for driving good decisions and impacting your business. This is probably good given that I stepped into the CEO role at SurveyMonkey a little over a month ago. I go into any new opportunity with the premise that we should question everything. Are we structured the right way to deliver for our customers? Is our product roadmap consistent with our short and long-term goals? Do we have the right people in the right roles?

These questions force us to understand why we are doing things a certain way. And understanding is vitally important to driving progress as we move this company and its people forward. These questions uncover areas where we can tweak certain things and expose areas that haven’t received enough attention. In my first 30 days, I questioned everything. As I asked, I also listened and acted. Here are three key areas I stayed curious about that you should too: 1. HOW DO MY EMPLOYEES FEEL?

With workforces made up of employees that are either fully remote, fully onsite, or a mix of the two working asynchronously around the globe, finding novel ways to engage employees is more important than ever. Getting a deep understanding of how employees feel about their work, its purpose, and their environment is key. As a SurveyMonkey blog post puts it, “Employee engagement is about more than happy employees. Engaged employees are invested in your company’s success, values, and goals. According to a 2021 Gallup report, businesses with highly engaged employees are more profitable, have lower staff turnover, report fewer safety issues, and have higher rates of customer loyalty.” As I stepped into my role, I leaned into this and elicited feedback in rapid, easy, and fun ways. I checked in with our employees multiple times by asking them pointed questions about our business, our strategy, and their happiness. At the end of my first town hall, we asked a simple question: What one word best sums up how you feel about the rest of 2023 for our business?

The first round of responses initially showed uncertainty, plagued by nervous, worried, and anxious feelings. But woven within were also words such as optimistic and hopeful. Weeks later, after being as transparent as possible about our new strategic direction, I sent the same survey. After we asked, listened, and took action, my team’s word cloud did a 180, illustrating words such as excited, confident, and inspired. Proactively gathering feedback from employees helps to read the digital room and measure the impact of a communication strategy and change-management approach. With change comes uncertainty, but the power of gathering authentic input gives clarity into where employees are at that moment, as well as what needs to be done to get them to where they will prosper most. 2. WHAT WILL HELP THE TEAM MAKE BETTER DECISIONS?

For me, an obvious priority these last few weeks has been aligning on business goals and metrics. This conversation starts with my executive team, but I’ll be the first to admit that even with a lot of smart and dedicated people around that table, we don’t have all the answers. We need the input of the team—they are the ones delivering against the strategy. At a recent all-hands, I introduced updated key metrics we will focus on this year. They included product and future business metrics, but in our prep meetings, the C-suite couldn’t decide on a single customer metric that would help the team make better decisions locally. So we narrowed it down to three metrics we know are critical, and opened it up to employees. By way of a survey, we asked which customer goal stood out to them. Which would help them make better decisions? This short and sweet one-question survey served as a tie-breaker that determined our third key company metric. This combination of transparency and input helps drive strong buy-in and commitment across the company.

3. HOW DO WE KNOW WHAT CUSTOMERS WANT? So what did the team pick as our third company metric? Relational NPS. A Net Promoter Score is considered the gold standard for measuring customer loyalty, and for my business, a top use case. It is based on answers to a single question: “How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or colleague?” It is most effective when you continuously use NPS to monitor customer loyalty over time.

NPS is typically broken into two broad categories: Relational NPS and Transactional NPS. While Relational NPS measures the overall sentiment about a company, Transactional NPS measures an experience with a product or service at a moment in time. Let’s say you’re traveling across the country for a work event and the airline upgrades your seat. The response you give coming off that flight will be fantastic and is the input for Transactional NPS. But, over the course of the summer, if you are hit with delays, wait times for bags, and canceled routes, your overall impression of that same airline is dragged significantly down. Now, that overall impression and your likelihood to recommend are what drive Relational NPS. We track both Relational and Transactional NPS, but our company-wide focus is on Relational NPS because it takes a holistic view of the company. Our brand, pricing, packaging, products, service levels, and the overall experience we provide drive this—and we have to make sure it’s on the right trajectory.