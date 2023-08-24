3 ways leaders can build trust and connection when emotions are high

BY Leah Mether3 minute read

Change seems to be accelerating on a global scale. Industries are transitioning, corporations are restructuring, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters has left many people grappling with big feelings, emotions, and reactions. In these challenging times, when many people feel uncertain, threatened, and disengaged, the need for leaders to build trust and connection with their teams has never been more important, particularly if you want your people to weather the storm together.

While there are a whole host of leadership attributes that can be useful during times of stress and change, three key elements are crucial: clarity, curiosity, and consistency. Clarity: Speak the truth with kindness When emotions are running high, providing clarity is paramount. As Brené Brown says, “clear is kind.” Even if people don’t like your message, if they understand what it is, why it’s needed, and have it delivered in a frank, transparent, proactive, and empathetic way, they are more likely to get on board. We’ve all heard the saying “no news is good news,” but often that is not the case. In a vacuum of information, people create their own stories which breeds mistrust and uncertainty, so share as much truth as possible, even if it challenges expectations. Avoid spin and clever messaging that attempts to disguise harsh realities with false promises. Embrace plain speak—keep your communication simple, authentic, and transparent. Transparency goes beyond honesty; it means sharing the truth that you believe needs to be known without being asked because it’s the right thing to do. While your transparency may initially be unwelcome if it’s not what people want to hear, it will build trust and shape how people perceive you. Don’t wait for questions and concerns to be raised; proactively communicate your message.

Curiosity: Show them you care Curiosity is a leadership superpower. It is one of the most important connection and trust building tools you have at your disposal. When you take the time to meet with your people, ask more questions, listen to their responses, and show them you genuinely care about what they think and feel, you supercharge the strength of your relationships and the respect people have for you as a leader. You demonstrate that you see your team as humans, not just employees. If you want to connect with your people while also increasing your understanding of why they’re reacting a certain way, empathy is essential. Why? Because it allows people to feel seen and heard—and everyone wants that. What is empathy? Empathy is listening to someone else’s experience and believing them. You don’t have to have had that experience yourself, you don’t have to like or agree with their description of how they feel, but you do have to believe it is what the experience or feeling is for them. Empathy is curiosity in action. It’s seeking to understand, not to respond and listening without judgement. It’s acknowledging, not dismissing another person’s feelings and concerns. Consistency: Ensure your actions, behavior, and words align When emotions are high, people want to feel like they are in safe hands with you as their leader. They need to trust that you are true to your word. That’s why walking your talk and honoring your commitments is so important. If your actions and words are misaligned, people will believe your actions every time. This can make people skeptical and distrustful of your words, which is damaging to your relationships, respect, and influence as a leader. Not only will they then lose respect for you, they’ll stop listening to you.

Erratic behaviour erodes trust and respect, while unclear messaging, flip-flopping on decisions, or under-communicating during change and challenging times creates further disconnection within a team. Once trust, respect, and connection are lost, rebuilding them becomes an uphill battle, making it very difficult to lead. Consistency of behavior, actions, and communication is key. Lead with warmth People drive performance, but if leaders don’t invest in building trust and connection when emotions are high, they’ll drive problems instead, often in the form of conflict, disengagement, resistance, and distraction. By embracing clarity, curiosity, and consistency, leaders can unite their teams during challenges and change and steer their people through the storm to calmer waters.