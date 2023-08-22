What to say to stop the office bully from ruining a meeting

BY Art Markman4 minute read

Chances are, you’ve been in a meeting where a coworker goes over the top in their comments and criticisms about an idea or presentation. Whether you’re giving the presentation or just in the audience, it can be hard to know what to do in that moment.

I’ll give a few suggestions here. First, though, I want to point out that a colleague who is disagreeing with something is not necessarily being combative. Organizations are healthiest when everyone feels comfortable expressing their opinions—even those who disagree with an idea being presented. In addition, it’s best when those disagreements are stated directly and clearly. The better-defined the objections to an idea, the easier it is to think through ways to address them. When people do not feel safe stating a contrary opinion, they often bury their objection in apologies and hedges that muddy the waters. So, don’t mistake a clearly stated objection with combativeness. A combative colleague is one who is trying to shut down conversation rather than promote it by bullying the speaker into agreeing with them. Essentially, a combative speaker is not trying to have a productive discussion, they are trying to “win” the conversation.

Stay calm and carry on One of the hardest things about dealing with a combative coworker is that as humans, we are wired to mirror the actions of people we are engaging with. This is particularly true in conversation. If you watch other people talking, you’ll notice that they will speak at about the same rate, with the same pitch. They will use similar sentence structures. And their energy level and body posture will also attune. Unless you are really mindful of how the conversation is going, you’re likely to mirror the combative colleague unconsciously. That means that when you feel the energy level of the conversation rising, you need to take a deep breath. Resist the urge to answer right away. Think about what you’re going to say next. Find a way to address the argument the other person is making without also taking on the tone or style of what they’re saying. One way to help bring the energy down is to start by appreciating the points your colleague has made and summarizing them. This can help the combatant feel like they have been heard. It can also enable them to hear their points from the outside, which may help them reevaluate some of what they are saying. Finally, it gives you a few seconds to calm down before engaging in a rebuttal.

Ultimately, you want to respond to their energy with an invitation to return to a discussion rather than allowing the interaction to turn into a battle. Take it outside Not everyone will chill because you have chosen to bring the energy level down. If your attempts to tone down the rhetoric are met with continued aggression, then suggest to your colleague that the points they are raising probably require more discussion than is possible in that meeting and that you should continue the conversation later, separately. There are a few advantages to continuing the conversation later. Often, people will bring a different energy level to a private meeting than they do to a more public forum. So you’re more likely to be able to have a good, two-way conversation. In addition, some people just like having an audience, so they raise their objections forcefully at a meeting because they are playing to a crowd. By removing the performance from the discussion, you can often make it easier to get to the root of the concerns that someone has.

Chime in from the sidelines Even if you’re not the one delivering a presentation, you can help defang a combative colleague. For one thing, there is often a power differential in which a more senior person may bully a more junior one from the audience. That is where you may be able to help from the sidelines. If you agree with the speaker, it can be helpful to express support for their perspective in order to let the combatant know that there are others who agree with the perspective the speaker is sharing. That may lead several other people to also express their support. Even if you don’t agree with the speaker, you can still show support for the importance of having a good, clear discussion. You can say that you appreciate the points the combatant is making, but feel that having an open discussion will help the organization reach the best outcome.