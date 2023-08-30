The No. 1 thing entrepreneurs don’t spend enough time doing

BY Marcia Dawood and Sue Bevan Baggott4 minute read

A prevalent misconception is that entrepreneurs believe conversations with potential investors should begin only when they are ready to ask for funding. Founders want to show customer traction and have their business built up as much as possible before opening the curtain to reveal the beautiful thing they have created. However, this can be a serious mistake. Approaching an investor for the first time, with no pre-existing relationship, to ask for money is often why entrepreneurs fail to secure funding in the early days. The crucial step founders neglect is relationship-building with potential investors well before they need capital, which lays the groundwork for a warmer conversation when the time comes to seek funding.

Fundraising, in addition to trying to build the business, can be overwhelming. Founders can feel a lot of stress trying to juggle so many roles. Understanding how to initiate the process of finding investors in the first place can also seem daunting for entrepreneurs, especially those without pre-existing connections. Even so, it’s frequently necessary to raise capital to drive early-stage business growth. We have heard entrepreneurs express reluctance to ask friends or family for money, preferring to take funds from investors who wouldn’t be hit hard by a loss. However, this mindset doesn’t serve them well. If you don’t have enough confidence in your company to ask your close circle for support, then perhaps entrepreneurship isn’t the right path for you. Entrepreneurs who don’t have the network to ask for financial support will often use crowdfunding to start—either reward-based crowdfunding like Kickstarter, or equity-based crowdfunding, which has only gained popularity in the last few years. So, how should you start building meaningful relationships with people who can help you succeed? Begin by researching potential investors. Look for angel groups in your area or individuals with a specific interest in your industry. For instance, if your business relates to healthcare, consider reaching out to doctors or healthcare professionals who grasp the magnitude of the problem you’re addressing. Remember, you need to have early conversations with people who can confirm (or deny) that you are solving a big problem that people in your industry genuinely care about. You do not want to create a solution in search of a problem.

Grow your network Next, focus on expanding your network. Attend relevant industry events, seminars, webinars, and meetups to familiarize yourself with potential investors. Remember, it’s not about making a direct business pitch at first. Rather, you want to engage in conversations that establish connections and build meaningful relationships with potential investors while allowing them to begin to understand your passion and vision. Being strategic about whom to network with can be helpful. Founders want investors who will not only provide capital but also be aligned to their mission and goals for their businesses. When their startup encounters unexpected challenges, as all startups do, entrepreneurs want investors who will provide ongoing coaching and connections to help them achieve their aligned goals. It takes time for founders and investors to get to know each other so they can build trust and respect as well as learn if they will make a successful team. The best investors know how to empower founders to bring out their best. This means providing an effective mix of asking good questions, challenging assumptions, sharing ideas, and providing support depending on the situation. Misaligned capital from investors with whom founders haven’t built strong relationships can be disastrous for both sides. Colette Courtion, CEO of JoyLux, told us, “As an entrepreneur, starting early dialogues with investors was a game-changer for me. It wasn’t just about securing funds but building meaningful partnerships. These early relationships became the bedrock of support, advice, and, ultimately, the success of JoyLux. It all starts with believing in your vision and reaching out—a step I’d encourage every entrepreneur to take.”

