Op-ed: This is how to deal with an ‘anti-woke’ coworker

BY Amira Barger7 minute read

“Woke” is a buzzword making the rounds within communities and workplaces nationwide. Initially, the term described the need for Black people to be aware of racially motivated threats and potential dangers. Since then, it has been misappropriated by conservatives.

Today, this term influences many workplaces’ politics, corporate policies, and day-to-day interactions. The implications can be increased tensions and worsened collaboration. Fortunately, research suggests most workers are open to better understanding one another. According to Edelman’s Trust in the Workplace report, 60% of employees feel employers should provide training on how to have constructive debates about contentious issues inside and outside the workplace. But under the banner of an “anti-woke” agenda, GOP pundits, politicians, and hyperbolic business leaders are pitching a three-ring circus tent and making a scene when it comes to issues of import and the language we use to discuss them. It’s a merry-go-round of systemic attacks from banning books to enacting “Don’t Say Gay” legislation prohibiting discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms. From shutting down public libraries to withholding funding from universities that engage in DEI efforts. From the erasure of Black people in history to excluding those same people from our political landscape. What are these leaders attempting to accomplish? As a communications and change management professor, DEI practitioner, and business executive, I believe they’re attempting to influence how audiences think about and sensationalize issues. By suggesting that a “woke mob” threatens a God-given-all-American way of life, they believe they can activate voters to act against other groups, such as the LGBTQIA+ community and immigrant communities. Further, they appear willing to criminalize those they oppose—parents and doctors for providing health care, librarians who offer access to books, and historians who capture history. They hope to retain power if they can instill enough fear among their base. This tactic of power retention is typically described as fascism.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Thankfully, the power to impact people’s opinions can also be wielded for good, and it is possible to help “anti-woke” coworkers reframe their thinking and become better collaborators. Here are four concepts that can help you have more constructive conversations with your coworkers—even those who identify as being anti-woke: Mental models In academia, the ideas and beliefs we hold that shape how we show up in and interact with the world around us are known as “mental models.” Mental models are not fixed, and therein lies the value of understanding them—they can be changed. This is why you may have heard DEI practitioners repeat the phrase “learn, unlearn, and relearn.” Changes in our thinking and behavior can lead to a more equitable world. As a DEI practitioner, I consult with businesses and their leaders about how to build this world. I employ three tools to aid leaders in changing mental models: making the thinking process visible, testing conclusions, and exploring assumptions. The key is that these are cognitive skills—core skills your brain uses to think, read, learn, remember, reason, and pay attention—and can be improved over time. These same tools can be scaled down and applied to how we interact with coworkers. Businesses, after all, are made up of people, and the centering of humanity and intentional use of language are guiding principles of DEI.

The ladder of inference Made mainstream by Peter Senge, the ladder of inference is a model that describes how people think and take action based on their existing beliefs. Every rung on the ladder represents a step in how people make decisions. The rungs are to observe data and facts, understand surroundings, interpret surroundings, make or test assumptions, form a conclusion, determine belief, and decide what to do. In difficult conversations, gently walking through the ladder of inference can help better understand a person you might disagree with. Questions one might ask to move up the ladder of inference include: Will you say more?

What leads you to that conclusion?

What moved you to say that? Ask these questions in an unaggressive way in order to not provoke defensiveness or lead the witness. For instance, instead of asking, “What proof do you have?” say, “Can you help me understand your thinking?”Look for information that moves the conversation forward, such as “Have you considered…?” Or “Can you share an example?” Or paraphrase by saying, “I am going to repeat what I believe you shared.”

Finding common ground, even in the midst of disagreement, can also be a helpful tactic. Try saying something like: “Here is where I believe we align…”. A combative conversation with a coworker is unlikely to yield results other than both sides being more entrenched than they were. However, engaging to understand where another person is coming from provides opportunities for empathy and progress. Frame effects The Frameworks Institute describes ”framing” as making choices about how ideas are presented—what to emphasize, how to explain, what connections are made, and which commitments are invoked. These choices shape how people think about social problems and solutions. Framing matters because what people will do is determined by how they imagine the world, and these “frame effects” shape our perceptions. One way to address this is by employing what experts call “framing fixes.” One framing fix I use in communications work is the explanatory chain. This tool lays out cause and effect sequences, has a tight, logical flow in which one idea leads to the next, and includes causal transition words, guiding understanding of what affects what.

advertisement

For example, “Our society is like a building: If the foundation and structure are strong and stable, the people inside can go about their daily lives free from harm or worry. If the foundation is weak, or if support beams aren’t in place or need repair, then people inside aren’t secure. Currently, our social structure isn’t as strong as it should be, especially for older people. We need social supports and reinforcements to ensure that we can all participate in society and live free of neglect and abuse as we age.” This example uses a metaphor to explain the cause and effect of elder neglect as a social issue needing societal solutions. A lack of empathy from an interaction with a coworker often stems from a lack of understanding. Indeed, some coworkers may be willfully ignorant. Others may be reflexively defensive because of a misunderstanding—or perhaps because they received misinformation. Fortunately, exposure to different framing can allow for openness to other points of view. Asset-framing While framing affects our perception of the world, there are opportunities for more specific conversations at work.

Coined by Trabian Shorters, “asset-framing” challenges structural racism and biases. Asset-framing is not simply what we say about people—it is how we behave towards and think about people. It highlights individuals’ “assets, aspirations, and contributions” rather than assuming deficits. We are not avoiding the problem, but we are not centering it either. Consider something as simple as saying “people who are unhoused” instead of “homeless people.” It may seem insignificant, but the latter emphasizes the problem, while the former emphasizes humanity. We are hardwired to create narratives and make decisions based on the words society chooses. We often avoid things that narratives stigmatize. For example, when I was growing up, every television show told me that Brussels sprouts were disgusting. I was in my twenties before I tried a Brussels sprout, believing I hated them. A friend convinced me to try one, and now I frequently order them. It seems silly, but the concept applies to how we think about people. Have you heard the narrative that Black fathers are absent? Think about how often a sitcom, a movie, or a comedian makes fun of this racist trope. Meanwhile, a CDC study debunked this and noted Black fathers are, in reality, highly engaged; other reports note they are more likely to participate in their children’s lives than any other race. Yet the narrative persists. Too many of us, even well-meaning, are co-authors, culpable, and complicit in harmful narratives. When stigmatizing people, we ignore their contributions. We highlight challenges before stopping to analyze why the challenges exist. We did not, perhaps, set out to denigrate, but even that ignorance needs to be addressed.

That coworker you’re dealing with may have formed beliefs based on narratives ungrounded in lived experience. A conversation sharing that experience can result in a changed perception and shared empathy. Still, it is essential to note that it is not historically marginalized peoples’ job to educate others; the choice to engage in education is profoundly personal and individual. The moral of the story is that the words we choose impact how others perceive the world, how they perceive themselves, and how they act toward others. Words can uplift us. Or they can create stigma, shame, isolation, and permanent harm. DEI work is a way of being and thinking. Language is a powerful tool, and addressing anti-woke language can help us better understand one another. When we talk about communities and people in a way that focuses on their humanity instead of ideas, ideas too often driven by biases, we break down real and imagined barriers to equity and inclusion.