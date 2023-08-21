This leather purse is custom designed to haul your pizza slice

BY Lilly Smith2 minute read

No matter which side of the “is a hotdog a sandwich?” debate you’re on, you’re wrong. A hot dog is now officially a purse.

New York-based designers Nikolas Bentel and Kortney Hinden are serving up a fresh perspective on the meaning of takeout with their new line of surrealist accessories, aptly called the “New York Picnic Series,” which turns iconic New York City street food into fashion. [Photo: Nik + Kort] The line includes purses designed to hold real hot dogs and pizza slices, along with a giant I <3 NY T-shirt picnic blanket. The limited collection sold out within 40 minutes of going on sale. If you’re surprised that these completely impractical accessories sold like hot cakes, you’re thinking about them in the wrong way. They’re not just extremely niche purses; they’re objets d’arts, and a fitting next course for food’s fashion crossover. [Photo: Nik + Kort] There’s some precedent for this. Balenciaga’s $1,800 Lays potato chip bags, KFC Crocs, Moschino-fied McDonalds, Panera’s baguette bag (Fendi fans will get the pun). But those are all made with your typical woven thread, not built for real cheese and processed meat in a way 2010 Lady Gaga would be proud of.

Bentel has a personal track record in the space, too: The designer released The Pasta Bag in 2021 and an espresso martini purse in partnership with Absolut vodka in 2022. Both limited drops sold out—and Bentel has re-released a different version of the pasta purse two additional times. The “New York Picnic” series pushes this conceit further. The two bags are designed to carry actual, piping hot, subject-to-expiration food. The hot dog purse ($120) is made of brown leather, with a short handle and two straps with which to secure the hot dog in place, in the style of a picnic blanket carrier. The pizza bag ($200) is similar in style but cross-body. [Photo: Nik + Kort] “The designs come from the idea of street food becoming an accessory in itself,” explains Hinden. “They are made to be specific to one particular item, as to glorify it,” she says. The duo took inspiration from surrealist objects, like 20th century artist Meret Oppenheim’s furry teacup or heels displayed like a roast chicken.

According to Bentel, consumers can interpret the pieces as art objects or accessories. “They are art objects but we do hope that purchasers would use them,” he says. [Photo: Nik + Kort] It took Bentel and Hinden nine months to create the accessories, from concept to launch. That included prototype testing, during which they noticed, thanks to variables like crusts and toppings, no two hot dogs or pizza slices are ever the same. “We had to be okay that both bags would be artistic representations of both foods more so than actual holders,” says Bentel.



So, how is it that these pieces are so popular, even in an era of stealth wealth and economic inflation? “People gravitate toward objects that can make something that may feel normal or regular into an exciting moment or opportunity to dress up the normal and play,” suggests Hinden. And they’re perfect for TikTok creators and the like, whose “girl dinners” are really all about performance, anyway. In an age of austerity, it’s a small indulgence—or in terms of internet culture, “a little treat.”