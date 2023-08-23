Your hybrid workplace will fail if you neglect this essential factor

Picture this: You’re assembling a piece of furniture from a box, but the instruction manual is missing. You have all the tools, all the parts, but you’re at a loss about where to start. This is what a hybrid work model without proper documentation feels like.

Recent research conducted by McKinsey has shown that a whopping 68% of companies lack a structured playbook to guide their hybrid work model. The failure to implement a well-documented process, according to the McKinsey survey, has tripped up even the most progressive of companies.

I was surprised to see this, as I always help clients develop a hybrid work model on a clear and transparent playbook for them to use going forward.

Documentation is essential

Think of the documentation of your hybrid work model as your secret recipe, your blueprint, or even your company’s unique fingerprint. It outlines your organization’s approach to work: who does what, where, and when. More important, it creates a unified vision of how work is done, facilitating smooth communication and transparency across all levels.