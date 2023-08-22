Try these 5 strategies to attract candidates who are joyful and productive

BY Geoffrey Goldberg3 minute read

Creating a positive work culture is essential for attracting and retaining top talent. In my experience, it’s also a key to unlock greater innovation, bolder creative thinking, and a higher-performing team. And in this age of remote working, creating culture of any kind, let alone a positive and joyful one, can be daunting for many leaders.

But a joyful work culture is not a myth. In fact, it’s a magnet. It attracts candidates whose values align with those of the organization and its mission, leading to a happier and more productive workforce and a thriving work environment. The culture we create starts with the company we keep. Here are five techniques to consider when assessing candidates for a joyful culture. Make your culture unmissable in every channel Talent discovery is a two-way street. Just as you are looking for the right talent for your organization, so, too, are those candidates looking for the right fit for the next chapter of their career. So it is crucial to strategically showcase your company’s values in your marketing efforts.

Identify key touch points where candidates are likely to discover your company and use these platforms to communicate. Whether through social media and career pages or at job fairs, emphasize the aspects of your culture that promote joy, collaboration, and positivity. By doing so, you create a self-fulfilling prophecy and attract candidates who are genuinely interested in and excited about your culture. Put it in writing Crafting job descriptions that reflect your joyful culture is an essential step in assessing candidates. Use intentional language that highlights your company’s values, like optimism or kindness or collaboration. These soft skills are just as important, if not more so, than some of the hard skills people look for on job descriptions. By clearly communicating these expectations, you filter out candidates who may not align with your culture from the start. Remember, your job description acts as a filter, attracting candidates who are genuinely enthusiastic about contributing to the environment you have created.

Create a comprehensive interview process An intentional and thoughtful interview process is key, and it provides a valuable opportunity to assess whether candidates embody the qualities you are seeking. Beyond evaluating their qualifications, consider how candidates show up during the interview. Look for individuals who demonstrate excitement and a genuine desire to work specifically for your company, rather than just to land any job. What about your company and your culture are they most attracted to? (Remember all that marketing you did? See whether they picked up on it). Assess their attitude, problem-solving approach, and their ability to speak positively about past employers and colleagues.

The way candidates present themselves during an interview is indicative of how they will interact and contribute once hired, so don’t sweep those signals under the rug. Any inklings of negativity or pessimism will only amplify once out of the interview process. Seek culture amplifiers, not culture fits I don’t believe in hiring someone to be a culture fit. In fact, in the spirit of building a diverse culture, looking for culture fits can often do more harm than good. Instead, aim to identify individuals who can amplify and multiply the positive qualities in your existing culture. Cultivate a diverse and inclusive environment by seeking out candidates who can bring new perspectives and strengths to the team.

Define the qualities in your culture you want to amplify—to celebrate more of—and look for those characteristics, be it leadership, good communication skills, or the desire to make the world a better place. By embracing culture amplifiers, you create a dynamic and vibrant work environment that fosters growth and innovation. Prioritize purposeful onboarding Once a candidate is hired, it is crucial to provide them with a joyful onboarding experience. From sending a personalized welcome gift to encouraging coffee chats with colleagues, these small gestures help new hires feel connected and valued from day one. Creating space for people to bring their full selves to work means tapping into their unique superpowers. Creating a level of comfort and familiarity is essential for people to thrive. Emphasize the importance of experiencing work as a joyful place, rather than simply a job. By prioritizing a positive employee experience, you reinforce your commitment to a joyful culture and set the stage for long-term success.