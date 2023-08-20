How podcast producers became rising stars in the creator economy

BY Joe Berkowitzlong read

As the lights dimmed at Brooklyn Opera House, the audience braced themselves for a video interlude. Soon, the venue’s movie screen filled with the familiar visage of Ben Hosley, producer of the comedic film-appreciation podcast, Blank Check, whose live show had packed the house on this particular March evening. The video’s premise was clear right away: Hosley playing the Nicole Kidman part in an inside joke-riddled parody of that ubiquitous AMC ad from a couple years back. The crowd promptly responded by hooting and hollering.

It isn’t exactly common for a podcast’s fanbase to shower the show’s producer in rapturous applause. But it isn’t exactly uncommon anymore either. At a recent show in Minneapolis for Doughboys, a podcast about chain restaurants, the crowd cheered at a mere mention of producer Emma Erdbrink, who regularly guests on Patreon episodes, only to groan in sympathy when the hosts revealed she was sick with food poisoning. The crowds at live shows for leftist comedy podcast Chapo Trap House never have to wait long for producer Chris Wade to be mentioned, since he now joins the hosts on stage for their tour dates. Producer Marissa Melnyk’s face is splashed across the artwork for one of the shows she worked on until recently, the pop culture drafting podcast All Fantasy Everything, while producer Jamie Vernon from The Joe Rogan Experience has his very own merch. Although some producers welcome an occasional spotlight and others practically have to be dragged into your AirPods kicking and screaming, what’s clear is that the rich radio tradition of an on-mic producer—the Robin Quivers to Howard Stern, the Roz Doyle to Frasier Crane—has hit the flourishing podcast circuit, and hit it hard.

The plumber behind the boards Well-produced talk-show podcasts don’t necessarily sound well–produced. They might not even sound produced at all, if you’re unfamiliar with sound design. Although the kind of narrative show that exists as a dry run for an eventual Hulu series might be flush with bells and whistles, the average talk show podcast is meant to exude a naturalism that goes down smooth—the sound of a few articulate friends hanging out, which somebody happened to record. That sound, though, is an illusion the show’s producer manufactures. In reality, podcasts are weekly audio puzzles made of moving parts that tend to smash into each other and require reassembly. “Producers are like plumbers: Most of the time no one should notice if we’re doing our jobs right, but if the job doesn’t get done, there’s shit everywhere,” says Brendan James, former producer of Chapo Trap House and current cohost of Blowback, a narrative podcast about American imperialism.

