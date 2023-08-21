The amount of press the artificial intelligence (AI) craze has created in the past year is truly fascinating. It is likely led by ChatGPT democratizing access to a tool for anyone to try. While many companies have invested in AI and machine learning for years, the results and projects have been relatively niched or minimized for various reasons—perhaps because they are betting on it playing a competitive differentiator. In any case, moving forward, I believe it should be a part of your positioning.
Shareholders and the board of directors will likely start demanding a position from company leaders on AI and its impact on the business (positive or negative), and these pressures can certainly impact company org charts as well. But how? The barn door is wide open; can it open new opportunities for creative thinking, or will it just be thrown to IT to figure out? Let’s explore one fascinating job that may be required for a successful path into an AI-infused business.
Prompt engineering involves crafting instructions or queries that guide the behavior of AI Models. It helps to shape AI responses, generate accurate and relevant outputs, and align them with human intentions. A well-configured prompt can improve AI-generated content’s coherence, quality, and relevance.
THE PROMPT ENGINEER
A new role that is evolving is the prompt engineer. This role would focus on specializing in the design and optimization of prompts. This includes designing prompts, prompt optimization, bias mitigation, and task customization.
With this role in mind, here is a list of activities and benefits of a prompt engineer:
- Task specification: AI models need clear instructions to perform specific tasks. Prompt engineering enables researchers and developers to provide explicit details, constraints, and requirements to guide the model’s behavior.
- Bias mitigation: AI models can inadvertently reflect and amplify the biases in the data they are trained on. This new role offers an opportunity to address these biases by carefully designing prompts encouraging fair and unbiased responses.
- Model control: AI models are powerful but lack common sense and understanding of context. Prompt engineering allows humans to guide the models and provide specific instructions to generate the desired output.
- User interaction and feedback: By designing intuitive and user-friendly prompts, developers can enhance user engagement and make AI systems more accessible to a broader audience.
THREE AREAS OF CONCERN
This is one example of new roles that companies need to consider. This presents several unique challenges for your organizational model and considerations. Here are three areas of concern:
- Change management and organizational adoption: AI may require significant changes to roles and workflows.
- Ethical and legal considerations: Companies must navigate privacy, transparency, and algorithmic bias issues.
- Talent acquisition and retention: You must prepare to compete in a shortage of skills market.
But overcoming these challenges can enable companies to harness the potential of AI and gain a competitive advantage in their respective industry.
Overall, I believe prompt engineering is instrumental in harnessing the potential of AI while addressing its limitations. It empowers humans to guide AI models effectively, mitigate biases, specify tasks, enhance user interaction, and uphold ethical standards. As AI continues to evolve, I believe prompt engineering will become vital in shaping AI systems for the better.
Michael Cupps is the Executive Vice President of Growth Strategies at ActiveOps PLC.