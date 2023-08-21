The amount of press the artificial intelligence (AI) craze has created in the past year is truly fascinating. It is likely led by ChatGPT democratizing access to a tool for anyone to try. While many companies have invested in AI and machine learning for years, the results and projects have been relatively niched or minimized for various reasons—perhaps because they are betting on it playing a competitive differentiator. In any case, moving forward, I believe it should be a part of your positioning.

Shareholders and the board of directors will likely start demanding a position from company leaders on AI and its impact on the business (positive or negative), and these pressures can certainly impact company org charts as well. But how? The barn door is wide open; can it open new opportunities for creative thinking, or will it just be thrown to IT to figure out? Let’s explore one fascinating job that may be required for a successful path into an AI-infused business.

Prompt engineering involves crafting instructions or queries that guide the behavior of AI Models. It helps to shape AI responses, generate accurate and relevant outputs, and align them with human intentions. A well-configured prompt can improve AI-generated content’s coherence, quality, and relevance.