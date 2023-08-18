BY Gretchen Goffe3 minute read

Brand promise doesn’t automatically equal brand experience. Brand builders recognize how critical it is for their brand promise to align with their brand experience, yet getting employees to live the brand is an often-overlooked piece of brand building. Getting thousands of employees to feel as passionate about your brand as you do, amidst turnover and remote or hybrid work, can be a daunting task. With so many people, and so many diverse situations they encounter, how can you possibly script thousands of experiences? You can’t. But you can empower people to use their ‘available freedoms’ in the experiences they deliver.

BECOMING THE SOMEONE WHO DELIVERS ON THE BRAND PROMISE One of my favorite personal mantras is, “If it is to be, it is up to me.” It reminds me of the power of being the Someone who acts on an opportunity to deliver a brand promise. Examples of people who take action to delight customers are legendary. Their actions halo the companies and brands they work for and knit the brand promise into the brand experience. So how do you get people who think and work differently together? One of my secrets begins with getting people to internalize their roles by thinking of their available freedoms—that is, the ways they personally can act on the brand promise during customer interactions. These are powerful open spaces available to us without needing permission or changing a policy. On our own, we don’t always see the many freedoms we have. Over time, we may become more aware of what we can’t do—waive a fee, change a policy, modify a procedure, tweak a product feature—than what we can do.

SMALL GAINS ADD UP TO BIG RESULTS Have you ever improved your game by playing with someone who is better than you? Seeing how they hit a shot, how they plot a path through a mogul field, or how they put a spin on a serve gives us tangible examples to follow and be inspired by. Those small gains up our game. The same idea applies to brand experiences. Seeing how others handle similar situations expands our solution set. When it comes to your brand promise, incremental gains—say, turning 6/10 brand experiences into 8/10 experiences—across thousands and thousands of interactions add up to a big impact. Think of it as shifting the bell curve to the right.

AN EXERCISE FOR LIVING THE BRAND THROUGH AVAILABLE FREEDOMS This is a group exercise to crowdsource and expand ways to align brand experiences with your brand promise in individual interactions. Try it for teams working with customers 1:1, your UX/CX teams, operations, or brand ambassadors who will inspire others. Available Freedoms Exercise Time: 30-40 minutes, Group Size: 5-150, Tech: Zoom and an online whiteboard or in-person

Step 1: 10 minutes Start by introducing the importance of living the brand and the critical role this group plays in aligning the brand experience with your brand promise. Write your promise on a whiteboard with a workspace Ask for a few common situations that impact the experience—delivering news about a loan denial, for example. Have group members add situations to your whiteboard using Post-it notes, and group any common topics. Each team has a space to copy that note with two workspaces below it labeled “can’t” and “can.”

Have teams select one of the experiences to brainstorm, provide instructions for Steps 2 and 3, and move them into breakout rooms for 10 minutes. Step 2: 5 minutes Take five minutes to list out what they can’t do. That’s right—get it all out, on post-its. Not only will you make people feel heard, but these are also points to pivot off of to see the opposite. For example, “I can’t change the loan decision, but I have to deliver the news.”

Step 3: 5 minutes Next, take 5 minutes to list things people can do. To help get things going, offer a starting example. Capture them on your board on post-its, grouping any common topics. For example, “I can’t change the loan decision, but I can….”

share three things that will help them get approved next time

offer a business credit card as an alternative

be empathetic in my response Step 4: Debrief 10 minutes Once teams return to the main room, they can share examples of how they went from can’t to can, and reflect on the range of available freedoms. What were the surprises? Which ideas will they put into their playbook for when they next encounter that situation? How does it change their idea of what they can do in other situations?