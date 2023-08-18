BY Lawrence Ganti4 minute read

Building a new product is an exciting time for a company. R&D requires creativity and innovation to bring something to life that you know will impact the market and the world. But there comes a point when you need to bring your product to market. It may seem a simple pivot, but making the transition from R&D to commercialization is often a challenging step for founders and CEOs. Too often companies dwell in the R&D stage, too focused on the product, ignoring customer trends, and eventually shipping products that have no audience. Companies that do transition to commercialization may manage their products, but may fail to manage their team through the change as well. Successfully navigating this type of transformation requires clarity, adaptability, and a strong strategic vision. The good news is that 78% of companies make successful transitions, whether that’s organizational transformation at a macro level or transitioning from R&D to commercialization, when they take action across multiple vectors like goal setting, organizational design, and implementation. That’s because the shift from R&D to commercialization is essentially an organizational transformation itself—a change in the company’s focus, workflow, and often, its culture.

In my time as CEO at Innoplexus, Chief Business Officer at SiO2, and now as CEO of Fortify—companies that have bridged the gap from R&D to commercialization—I’ve learned that there are specific things leaders should keep at the forefront when leading a transition. Here are five things to keep in mind as you prepare for your company’s future pivot and subsequent growth. 5 KEYS TO A SUCCESSFUL SHIFT TO COMMERCIALIZATION At some point, companies need to transition away from focusing on R&D and toward commercialization. Getting a product to market means it’s not only being used by customers, but you’re gaining market feedback, carving your place in the industry, and realizing profits.

However, pivoting a company from R&D to commercialization comes with its challenges. The team’s focus is no longer just on creation, but meeting customer expectations. Missing an internal deadline during R&D isn’t so crucial, whereas missing a customer’s deadline can result in potentially losing a contract. Before, teams could take the time they wanted to innovate, whereas now the importance shifts to getting a product out to the market. This shift also impacts the company’s internal culture, capabilities, and roles. So what can leaders do to manage all this change? 1. DEFINE PRODUCT EXPECTATIONS

Defining expectations around your product, what it is, and when it’s ready to go is a priority. There’s a delicate balance to knowing when the product is ready, and leaders need to make that decision based on market conditions and trends, and feedback from both customers and employees. Sometimes companies fall into the trap of being too focused on the dream of what their company will accomplish rather than the reality of the product. Or they focus too much on innovating it down to fine details that customers actually don’t care about. Ultimately, a leader needs to draw a line in the sand, freeze R&D, and say, “This is our product.” 2. DEFINE YOUR TEAM

Another key to a successful pivot is a clear vision of your organization’s roles and structure during and after—especially when the most common barrier to a successful transition is underestimating the significance of changing the operating model. As you anticipate pivoting, determine what roles you need, and then what skill sets, personalities, and mindsets are most suitable for those roles. It’s the old analogy that equates team leadership to driving a bus: Define the direction you’re going in, communicate the direction to your team, put the right people in the right seats, and be prepared to change those seats if the bus has to suddenly turn right or left. 3. ASSESS YOUR TEAM’S MOTIVATIONS The success of a pivot to commercialization depends on everyone going in the same direction. A leader’s job isn’t just to choose the direction the company is going in, but to find out what motivates employees in order to ensure that alignment. The challenge is that every employee’s motivation is different. Some may be engaged for the big win, while some may just want to be part of building something unique.

Ultimately, the question becomes: How will you motivate them when the company shifts to commercialization—which may be a different motivation from when the focus was R&D? 4. DEFINE WHAT YOU WON’T DO AS MUCH AS WHAT YOU WILL DO Another key to success is determining when you’ll say yes, and when you’ll say no—and what you say no to. For example, leaders need to define what they’re not going to do with their product, like spend an infinite amount of time on R&D, delay shipping for more iteration, or focus on features that customers don’t want.

This can pertain to feedback as well. Seeking out feedback can help you better understand the quality of your product, where it needs development, and if you shipped too soon. But leaders can’t incorporate every piece of feedback, and at some point need to make decisions based on the information they already have. 5. MAKE A DECISION Ultimately, when navigating the transition from R&D to commercialization, success comes from leaders making decisions—and acting on them—regarding the direction and structure of the company. Too often companies get stuck gathering input and waiting; in my experience, failure more often comes from inaction than from making the wrong decision.

Gather the input and feedback that you can, use the information you have to make a decision, communicate that direction to the company, and get everyone aligned and engaged with that new path. MAKING IT THROUGH THE TRANSITION Successfully transitioning a company from R&D to commercialization is a complex yet rewarding process, and can bring more value than you thought possible. However, leaders need to be deliberate about the process—creating a great product that ships, managing the internal team, and making strong decisions—in order to get to the other side and realize their future growth.

Lawrence Ganti is the CEO of Fortify.