Until the pandemic, “supply chain” was not exactly a household term. But the kinks and holdups in the supply chain brought new awareness to an industry that’s rife with outdated practices and lack of visibility that, ultimately, lead to avoidable environmental impacts. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the transportation sector is responsible for more than 50% of nitrogen oxide, 30% of volatile organic compounds, and 20% of particulate matter emissions in the U.S. And yet, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy estimates that trucks on the road are carrying only 57% of their capacity. THAT’S “JUST THE WAY IT WORKS”

The thing is, since this is the way it’s always been, it’s just the way it still works. Hauling freight by truck today works on a hub-and-spoke model, which is designed for shorter, faster, more efficient delivery routes than, say, a dedicated cross-country shipment. And, even though tech solutions have been applied to the problem, the cost of goods is still higher than necessary because we still have an estimated $50 billion in unused truck space. But it’s what we have, and it’s what we know.

How can the trucking industry and others get beyond entrenched practices? Read on for some tips that can help: OVERCOME TRADITION Fortunately, change in the trucking industry isn’t as hard as it may sound.

Case in point: The industry has already been working on reducing fuel use and vehicle emissions for decades. According to the American Trucking Association, “Over the last three decades, emissions from new trucks have been reduced by more than 98%. It would take 60 of today’s trucks to generate the same level of NOx and soot emissions coming from a single truck back in 1988.” And though the industry hasn’t focused on trucks traveling at less-than-capacity, as solutions arise to more efficiently fill them, I believe the industry is sure to latch on as both a cost-savings and emissions-reduction measure. Take a note from the progress already made in addressing emissions: Change is not only possible—it’s necessary and it can have added benefits like saving money.

In fact, PwC found that “even the most rudimentary AI-based extraction techniques can save businesses 30%–40% of the hours typically spent on such processes.” And Boston Consulting Group “found that use of AI can reduce producers’ conversion costs by up to 20%, with up to 70% of the cost reduction resulting from higher workforce productivity.” LOOK BEYOND BIG TECH An industry-wide solution to the logistics of moving goods across the country sounds like a call for Big Tech—but it isn’t. There’s already plenty of Big Tech in logistics, but it’s in the form of largely proprietary systems that don’t “talk” to each other—like Home Depot’s “cube optimization” strategy.

In fact, one of the biggest obstacles to new tech adoption is the costly legacy systems no one is eager to let go of. There are a lot of companies operating with old, expensive systems that they may not want to ditch in favor of the next new, shiny thing, or carve out a budget for a lengthy and expensive integration. What’s different now than, say, even five years ago, is that great strides in digital solutions were made during the pandemic.—for example, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the widespread use of application programming interfaces. Work is already being done to bring these together for a more transparent and elegant solution to logistics and trucks traveling at less than capacity. We have the technology. Now is the time to start using it to eliminate wasted space, reduce overpackaging, and make new strides in creating a more sustainable industry.

LOOK FOR SUSTAINABILITY As noted earlier, one of the problems with existing tech solutions in this space is that they’re huge and outdated. As more solutions have moved to the cloud, so have the industries using them—eliminating the need for massive systems and their related costs. The use of AI will exponentially speed advancements in cloud and other technologies while continuing to lower costs.

So, continue using cloud offerings—or get started now—and embrace the ways that AI can help make shipping smarter, greener, and more sustainable. For example, AI can be applied to the problem of trucks moving with less-than-capacity loads. It can be used to synch truck locations and loads with the same or nearby destinations. It can be used to quickly and accurately price freight add-ons. It can even help schedule pickups and deliveries with far more accuracy. And it can do all that while being the most sustainable of solutions. That’s because AI isn’t a “technology,” per se. It’s not a platform or a piece of software. It’s a tool. Much like the socket wrench that’s been the same for eons, AI is a tool that will keep working regardless of how other systems change.