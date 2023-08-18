Speed: AI’s biggest business advantage in healthcare

BY Shama Hyder4 minute read

Whether it’s ChatGPT, self-driving cars, or AI-designed art, artificial intelligence (AI) is the buzziest topic lately. It’s impacting marketing ideation and competitor research, automating workflow processes, and enabling us to make funny memes even more easily than ever before. But there’s real power beyond the novelty.

It’s easy to get sucked into fear tied to AI and assumptions that it will take jobs from human employees or erase creativity—two things I don’t believe will happen to the degree being claimed. And while challenges and disruptive changes will occur, the possibilities are simply too compelling not to be all in on AI. Working with a plethora of tech-based companies, I can already see AI in action. If you’re against AI because of potential risks, open your eyes to potential benefits. Let’s look at an industry that affects all of us—healthcare—and how companies use AI to transform it.

Speed in healthcare saves lives, gets more patients seen, and ensures that claims are processed efficiently. Imagine a future where drugs take just two years, not ten, to reach the market, where global infectious diseases are swiftly pinpointed and addressed, and where clunky billing processes don’t hinder patient care. That future is becoming a reality, thanks to AI. AI ADVANTAGE IN CLAIMS MANAGEMENT

In healthcare, the claims process can be a real headache. Denials pile up, valuable time and resources are wasted, and the overall system suffers. But picture this: A seamless and comprehensive system for claims management powered by AI, swooping in to mitigate the skyrocketing volume of insurance claim denials. The current claims process bleeds healthcare dollars. The estimated total annual cost of waste in the healthcare system falls within the range of $760 billion to $935 billion. If that isn’t alarming enough, 35% of hospitals and health systems report losing $50 million+ due to denied claims, even after exhausting appeals. To make matters worse, in 2021, only a minuscule fraction (less than two-tenths of 1%) of denied in-network claims were appealed by HealthCare.gov consumers—and insurers upheld the majority (59%) of these denials upon appeal. It’s a messy and inefficient cycle that desperately needs a shake-up.

Healthcare providers need valuable insights seamlessly integrated into existing workflows. Experian Health’s AI Advantage evaluates each claim and gauges its likelihood of being denied. It also leverages a predictive algorithm to evaluate the probability of a denial being overturned. The beauty of AI here is that it saves time. By predicting the likelihood of a claim being denied and ordering those claims starting with the most likely to be accepted, providers can focus efforts where they are most likely to succeed, expediting the reimbursement process and improving cash flow. AI also can automate the initial review of claims, flagging potential errors or inconsistencies and reducing the need for manual intervention. By swiftly identifying discrepancies or missing information, AI systems can prompt providers to rectify issues early on, preventing delays in claim processing and reducing the chances of denials due to administrative errors.

ACCELERATING TREATMENTS WITH COLLABORATION Now imagine what could happen if we leveraged AI to accelerate further, deepen partnerships, and analyze data as quickly as gamers solving puzzles for fun. No, really—healthcare researchers are bridging the gap from research to product development more quickly by enabling gamers to help them fight diseases.

R&D scientific software organization Dotmatics empowered tens of thousands of players to become “citizen scientists” in a mini-game called Project Discovery – Flow Cytometry. Using data from cell samples collected from people with COVID-19 and other immune system diseases, researchers trained and tasked players with identifying different cell patterns by drawing a lasso around them. Where does the AI come in? The organization will use the data collected—which will also be free and open to the scientific community—to facilitate a machine learning (ML) approach to cytometry.

Collaboration has always been a cornerstone of innovation. But this kind of technology-enabled collaboration opens the door to faster, less expensive, and more significant medical breakthroughs. Partnerships with tech giants, universities, and research institutions enable healthcare organizations to tap into cutting-edge research and drive the development of novel solutions and disruptive technologies—pushing the boundaries to truly innovate. The possibilities are endless, but the real-life work that places like Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) are doing with tuberculosis (TB) vaccines will benefit from this type of freely available AI and ML research and collaboration. Gates MRI’s TB treatment regimen clinicals—and a potential vaccine—are only possible because the institute invested in tech-driven collaboration, which results in groundbreaking innovations like AI-powered diagnostic tools and robotic-assisted surgeries.

Not only can AI in healthcare pave the way for more effective, practical healthcare, but it can help develop comprehensive approaches to tackling global health threats. REVOLUTIONIZING DATA MANAGEMENT FOR IMPROVED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Meeting customers where they are and at the right time can be a life-saving difference in healthcare. With disparate systems, healthcare companies often lack accurate and relevant patient data.

The solution can’t just meet today’s needs. It’s about future-proofing and adaptability, creating connections, and delivering positive customer experiences. The shift from paper charts to digital records and patient portals is just the beginning. Digital records streamline workflows, allowing providers to access critical medical histories, lab results, imaging reports, and medication records with just a few clicks, enhancing efficiency and collaboration among care teams. Researchers can leverage centralized and structured data to identify trends, uncover patterns, and make informed decisions. With the help of sophisticated analytics tools like TIBCO’s or Semarchy’s AI-powered master data management (MDM) platform, healthcare providers can develop personalized treatment plans, optimize care pathways, and implement preventive strategies. By breaking down silos, consolidating and organizing data, and enhancing communication, MDM solutions can improve speed to market, ROI, and customer satisfaction.