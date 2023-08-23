Chrome’s sidebar apps are the best new productivity feature no one’s talking about

Back in May, Google added a brilliant new feature to Chrome, and almost everyone appears to have missed it.
It’s called the Side Panel API, and it allows Chrome extensions to run as miniature apps in the browser’s sidebar. Several extensions have used this feature to add vertical tabs in Chrome, while other have added things like a ChatGPT sidebar or a persistent scratchpad for notes.
While the Chrome Side Panel itself launched more than a year ago, third-party extensions could make it a lot more useful. Here’s how to take advantage of this new feature, along with some of the best Chrome Side Panel extensions to check out.
Setting up the Chrome Side Panel
To open the Chrome Side Panel, click the box in the browser’s top-right corner, directly to the left of your profile picture.
The Side Panel should slide out from the right side of the screen, showing your reading list by default. If you click the drop-down menu at the top, you can switch between other built-in Side Panel tools such as your bookmarks and a “Journeys” history view. (Google is readying a search sidebar for this menu as well.)
If you’d prefer to move Chrome’s Side Panel to the left side of the screen, you can do by heading to Settings > Appearance and selecting “Show on left.”
Adding Side Panel extensions to Chrome
The real fun with Chrome Side Panels comes from third-party extensions, which expand the sidebar in useful new ways. Just install an extension with Side Panel support, and it should appear automatically in the drop-down menu at the top.