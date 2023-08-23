Chrome’s sidebar apps are the best new productivity feature no one’s talking about

Back in May, Google added a brilliant new feature to Chrome, and almost everyone appears to have missed it.

It’s called the Side Panel API, and it allows Chrome extensions to run as miniature apps in the browser’s sidebar. Several extensions have used this feature to add vertical tabs in Chrome, while other have added things like a ChatGPT sidebar or a persistent scratchpad for notes.

While the Chrome Side Panel itself launched more than a year ago, third-party extensions could make it a lot more useful. Here’s how to take advantage of this new feature, along with some of the best Chrome Side Panel extensions to check out.

Setting up the Chrome Side Panel

To open the Chrome Side Panel, click the box in the browser’s top-right corner, directly to the left of your profile picture.