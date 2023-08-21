This Hawaiian county has a radical plan to deal with sea level rise

When we try to plan for the future, we often, ironically, look to the past. If you want to purchase a home, for example, you might check to see if it’s in a flood zone. But FEMA flood maps, used as a way to identify an area’s flood risk, are actually based on historical storm data, and don’t take climate change into account .

In Hawaii, one county is changing how it plans for the future by actually looking at future projections. Kaua’i County, which is made up of the islands of Kaua’i, Ni’ihau, Lehua, and Ka’ula, has adopted an ordinance requiring newly built or renovated structures to be elevated to a certain level, based on projections about how much the sea level will rise.

“We know sea level rise is occurring, and there are a variety of associated hazards, whether it’s shoreline erosion or just general passive flooding,” says Alan Clinton, administrative planning officer at the County of Kaua’i. “It seemed very, very prudent for us to be cognizant of the hazards of the 21st century.”

The same FEMA flood data that shows whether your home is in a flood zone also sets standards for how elevated structures should be. But again, that data comes from just looking at past storms and floods—and FEMA is only required to review those maps every five years. This is where the new ordinance comes in, by baking future sea level predictions into the permitting process for new buildings. “We know that when we permit a structure, it will exist for 70 to 100 years in the future,” Clinton says. “Why are we not taking information and data about the future into account during these permitting processes?”