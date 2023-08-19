5 lessons from a champion gymnast on how to build mental strength and resilience

BY Lisa Carmen Wang4 minute read

Gymnastics is an intricate dance between strength and grace. It demands not only physical prowess but also remarkable mental strength and resilience. As a four time National Champion and USA Hall of Fame gymnast who spent over a decade training and competing in the sport, I experienced firsthand how mental strength and resilience can help you overcome challenges and achieve success.

These are the five lessons I learned about mental strength and resilience from my athletic journey that have been instrumental in achieving success as an entrepreneur, investor, and leader. Lesson 1: Embrace failure as an opportunity to grow When people ask me what is the most important skill I gained from my career as an gymnast that translates into my professional career, I say it’s my ability to fall and get back up again, to see every failure as an opportunity to grow. In gymnastics, failure is an inevitable companion. Failed routines, stumbles, and missed marks are part and parcel of the sport. What’s more, when you fail, you don’t just fail privately—you fail publicly, in front of thousands of people. However, if you want to be a champion, you must overcome the shame and embarrassment, and find the strength within you to get back up, put a smile on your face, keep going forward, and to grow. Instead of allowing failure to define me, I harness its lessons to refine my technique, build my mental fortitude, and cultivate a relentless drive for excellence in everything I pursue.

Lesson 2: Cultivate a positive mindset I have competed at the highest level of sport, across over 30 countries, and no matter how big or how small the competition, maintaining optimism amidst intense competitions was difficult but essential. In gymnastics, where precision and grace are paramount, a negative mindset can quickly erode confidence and hinder performance. Before every competition, I would visualize myself perfectly executing all my routines. I knew that I had put in the hours of hard work and dedication into physical training, and equally important would be training my mind to focus on success—rather than fixating on potential errors. By expecting success and staying positive regardless of the outcome, I not only elevated my performance but also enhanced my overall well-being, empowering me to overcome obstacles both on and off the mat. Lesson 3: Stay flexible Gymnastics is a dynamic sport that demands not only physical flexibility but also adaptability in the face of constant change and uncertainty. I often had to adjust my routines last minute due to injuries, equipment malfunctions, or unforeseen circumstances. These experiences taught me the value of flexibility, both physically and mentally. Embracing change with composure and resourcefulness enabled me to perform at my best even when the odds seemed stacked against me.

Now as an entrepreneur and investor, I deal with uncertainty every day as markets change or investors pull out at the last minute. But the adaptability I gained from gymnastics has equipped me with skills to gracefully tackle unexpected challenges head-on. Lesson 4: Stay calm in the face of pressure Early on in my career, I would feel physically sick from the extreme pressure that I felt to perform. Especially as an introvert, performing in front of big crowds was not something that came naturally. While daunting, learning to manage my nerves, channel stress into productive energy, and maintain focus under the spotlight were pivotal skills that became crucial for developing my mental resilience. Today, I continue to use meditation, visualization, and breathwork to help me manage anxiety and embrace pressure as an opportunity for growth rather than a hindrance. Lesson 5: Build a supportive network Behind every successful athlete stands a network of support—coaches, teammates, family, and friends. This is the same for any successful leader. Your success is a reflection of the strength of the team around you. Despite being someone who prides myself on my independence, throughout my athletic career I learned to accept and embrace the fact that it was okay to ask for help, to lean on my network during both triumphs and tribulations. The strength I developed independently only became enhanced when I shared it with my teammates. It’s easy to feel alone in your journey, but every time you start feeling down, remember that there are people who want to support you, who only want the best for you. Lean on those people and let them be there for you.

As an entrepreneur on a mission to generate greater gender equality around the world, it often feels like I’m pushing a massive boulder up a hill, but the mental strength and resilience I developed as a champion gymnast prepared me well for the challenge. As I reflect upon my athletic career, especially in writing my new book The Bad Bitch Business Bible, I am reminded that the true essence of victory lies not only in medals and accolades but in the enduring mental fortitude and resilience that have paved the way for me to overcome inevitable setbacks to create change as a leader. Lisa Carmen Wang is a four time USA National Champion gymnast and a serial entrepreneur and investor.