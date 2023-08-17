The best travel guides steer would-be visitors to hidden treasures, spots that showcase the unique qualities of a city or illustrate its grandeur while avoiding tourist traps. But a recently published guide to Ottawa from Microsoft Travel, seemingly written by an AI bot, offers what might be the most unique suggestion of them all. Along with recommendations for local museums and shopping centers, it suggests you pay a visit to the city’s food bank.

And to top that off, it suggests you go there while hungry.

“The organization has been collecting, purchasing, producing, and delivering food to needy people and families in the Ottawa area since 1984,” the guide reads. “We observe how hunger impacts men, women, and children on a daily basis, and how it may be a barrier to achievement. People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay. Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.” (Emphasis ours.)

In response to Fast Company’s request for comment about the article, including whether a human editor had ever laid eyes on it before it was published on MSN, a Microsoft spokesperson stated, “This article has been removed and we are investigating how it made it through our review process.”



Later, Microsoft told Fast Company that “the issue was due to human error” and that “the article was not published by an unsupervised AI.” Apparently, it was just a poorly supervised AI: “We combine the power of technology with the experience of content editors to surface stories. In this case, the content was generated through a combination of algorithmic techniques with human review, not a large language model or AI system. We are working to ensure this type of content isn’t posted in future.”