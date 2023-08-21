These clever devices turn NYC’s fire hydrants into mini waterparks

The the brain-melting heat of New York City summers bring to mind an iconic image: kids playing around the spouting water of opened fire hydrants, the water gushing into the street. Ever since 1908 when the metropolis installed the first of its more than 107,000 fire hydrants, it’s been tradition to turn on the water whenever the temperature soared past 90 degrees. Now, a project is giving that past time a new twist with some cleverly designed hardware that increases the fun while decreasing water consumption.
Called Splash Spots, these brightly colored devices replace the traditional fire hydrant caps, transforming gushing water into a playful spray that release around 50% fewer gallons of water per minute.
“The opening of hydrants during the hottest months of the summer is something that already takes place—it’s a New York City tradition. Our goal is to make the experience both more fun and more water efficient,” says Tim Gordon, chief creative officer of Zulu Alpha Kilo, the creative agency who worked on Splash Spots alongside industrial design studio Group Project and the non-profit Street Lab.
Drawing inspiration from the existing spray caps, the team explored ways to amplify the joy of the hydrant experience while being mindful of water efficiency.
Colin P. Kelly, founder and design director at Group Project, says his team prototyped a slew of ideas and tested them with a group of kids in the Bronx. The result were four designs named Sunshine, Pinwheel, Blossom, and Jump Rope, each offering a unique water experience. Sunshine spreads rays of water in all directions. Blossom creates a huge cloud of refreshing water droplets. Jump Rope does exactly what its name says, creating a whirling water rope for kids to jump over, and Pinwheel jets out three rotating streams.
Zulu Alpha Kilo partnered with Street Lab—a nonprofit that creates and promotes programs for NYC public spaces—to introduce Splash Spots at local community events. For now, the Splash Spots can only be found in NYC, but Gordon envisions a future where “there can be a Splash Spot in every firehouse across the five boroughs.”
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards is TODAY, Friday, December 13, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.