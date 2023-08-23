BY Nate Berg2 minute read

In the smartphone era, swipes, pinches, taps, and drags have become some of the most common and repeated physical motions in many people’s day. Taking place on digital screens, these gestures are both doing something and doing nothing. The swipe of a finger unlocks a phone screen, for instance, but there’s no physical or mechanical connection between the movement of the finger and the digital result.

A recent design concept suggests this doesn’t have to be the case. Living Switches imagines turning some of the most common screen touches and taps into physical interactions with tangible objects. There’s a sliding switch reminiscent of the toggle used to mark selections on a website’s cookies screen. There’s a pad of keys that raises up to suggest where a user might type. There’s a round dial that appears to inflate to different sizes and shapes for various uses. [Image: Approach Studio] The concept was created by Approach Studio, a six-person industrial design firm based in London that has produced physical products for companies like Logitech and, previously, Google, as well as many confidential conceptual designs for the world’s major tech companies. Alex Hulme, Approach Studio’s creative director, calls the objects in the Living Switches concept “thought starters” for ways emerging technologies could possibly manifest.

[Image: Approach Studio] “We have a massive digital bias in the way we do things these days, and I think Living Switches is really trying to answer the question of why physical interfaces have fallen so far behind digital interfaces,” Hulme says. “The idea behind these projects really is to map out a vision of how future products might work.” [Image: Approach Studio] Hulme says that we may be taking for granted the idea that our interactions with technology are confined to the screen of a phone or a laptop. As artificial intelligence spreads into more aspects of daily life, the technologies we use are likely to exist in forms far beyond the conventional computer screen. Approach Studio’s work is projecting a future in which people interact with technology in a variety of settings, be that via swipe gestures on a screen or physically tapping a key or a button on a stand-alone object. [Image: Approach Studio] Some of the thought starters in the Living Switches film are far from futuristic. “They’re not very complicated. It’s very easy to scan the location of your finger above any surface. That technology is very mature and very easy to use. It’s very easy to make a key come up and down. The interesting question is why don’t people do it,” Hulme says. “We’ve just come to accept the idea that a switch is a switch and a button is a button. You can change the shape but don’t mess with them please, thank you very much.”