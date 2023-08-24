No advertising, no website, and a $70 magazine. Is this the future of media?

BY Zachary Petit5 minute read

A $70 magazine?

Look, editor and publisher Dan Crowe knows it’s a lot. But that’s by far not the strangest part of Inque magazine, which just released its second issue. Inque issue #1 [Image: courtesy Inque] To wit: Crowe and his team accept no advertising. They offer no digital version of the publication. They launched their fledgling first issue with work by Margaret Atwood, Joyce Carol Oates, Tom Waits, and other luminaries, who essentially got to write about whatever they wanted. Crowe and his team plan to publish one issue a year for a decade—and then kill off the whole magazine.

It might seem like the sort of thing a pair of young, idealistic editors might dream up in a bar after a particularly difficult issue has been put to bed. In fact, Inque was founded by Crowe and his longtime collaborator, Pentagram partner Matt Willey—industry vets behind the style magazine Port, among other titles. “If we’re both into something, we will get it off the ground,” Crowe says. “Whether or not we can keep it in the air is another story.” Front and back cover of issue #2 by Paula Scher [Image: courtesy Inque] Ultimately, Inque is a reaction to the current state of the magazine industry and the advertising model that dominates and drives it. Crowe, who continues to edit and publish Port, says he has witnessed firsthand the impact the magazine’s success has had on the creative range it’s capable of achieving. lllustration by Lucy Jones [Image: courtesy Inque] “[We wondered], is it possible to do a magazine that exists on its own terms? Because all magazines have these kind of commercial constraints,” Crowe says. “We started talking about what that magazine would look like.”

Drawings by Pablo Delcan [Image: courtesy Inque] Unsurprisingly, given Willey’s talents as a graphic designer and his day job at Pentagram, not to mention his time as art director of The New York Times Magazine, it would turn out to be beautiful. After a 2020 Kickstarter that raised $227,000 on a $191,000 goal, the first issue landed in late 2021. The high-tier literary delights inside—Margaret Atwood’s fictive interview with George Orwell; the first chapter of Jonathan Lethem’s new novel, set to run over the course of Inque’s 10 issues; and more than 50 other pieces—are visually equalled by the large format’s snappy design with illustrations and photos from some of the best creators working today. So what’s the 10-year thing all about? As it turns out, it’s core to Inque’s entire concept. At the outset of the project, Crowe looked at the pending decade of 2020–2030 and realized that with political upheavals (Trump, Brexit, etc.), collapsing ecosystems, and all things in between, it would mark a critical moment in time. In offering his contributors a blue-sky approach to write about whatever they choose, so long as it’s interesting—“a commissioning process that doesn’t really exist in any other magazine that I’m aware of,” he notes—Inque’s writers and artists ultimately create a document of the era.

[Photo: courtesy Inque] A decade of annual issues also makes for a nice 10-volume set—and that brings us to the financial side of Inque, and the essential question of how all this works. If it indeed does. Painting by Erica Parsons [Image: courtesy Inque] Right now, Crowe says Inque is breaking even, and that’s where he wants to be at this stage. The biggest challenge thus far has been fulfillment. With Brexit and the skyrocketing postage and paper costs, not to mention Inque’s generous size, Crowe says it cost the team around $38,000 to ship the first issue—and with no advertisers, that comes directly out of magazine sales. Illustration by Matt Dorfman [Image: courtesy Inque] But he’s banking on the long game. Crowe believes that the closer the team gets to the series’ climax, awareness will rise and peak. Moreover, he says that, at that point, the full set will become more desirable—especially to collectors passionate about complete runs of publications, who can obtain one of a mere 10 issues in this case. “Around issues 6, 7, and 8, that’s when I actually think that there’ll be proper, exciting cash revenue to start investing in the last three issues,” he adds.

Photographs by Thomas Prior [Image: courtesy Inque] Beyond that, he says authors featured in the first two issues have also asked the Inque team to edit novels and longer work—and they plan to design and publish small runs of books. Other offerings in the Inque shop include exclusive artist prints by the likes of Seymour Chwast. Crowe notes that the $70 price tag, while steep, is just under the prices of a quarterly Paris Review subscription, which gives readers less writing than Inque’s annual issue. Moreover, “The way I square it is that in a way you’re paying for the quality of content, you’re getting editors that have got a lot of experience—they’re some of the best editors in the world, some of the best writers in the world. What you’re getting is a real snapshot into what some of our greatest writers and philosophers and artists are [thinking] in an environment that does not have any advertising.” Photographs by Agnes Lloyd-Platt [Image: courtesy Inque]