These 5 factors actually make workers feel like they belong

Many leaders today recognize the value of fostering a diverse workforce. Updating hiring practices to eliminate biases and expanding talent pipelines are important first steps—but that’s just the start. Bringing more women and people of color into your organization matters, but so does creating a workplace in which they want to stay.

At the end of the day, we all want to feel like we belong at work. To belong is to be considered a vital part of the whole. To feel like you belong is to be in an environment that enables and encourages you to be your true self. To be seen, recognized, and valued. In a time when differences are viewed as dividing lines in many parts of our society, how do we make sure we are creating precisely the kind of environment in which our friends and colleagues feel empowered to be themselves? Whether diversity has been deeply woven into the fabric of your organization from its beginning, or it’s only just recently become a priority, these five factors differentiate companies that are good from those that are great: 1. Leaders who celebrate differences When leaders prioritize celebrating and recognizing the diversity of their workforce, they communicate that everyone belongs and that they value everyone, including who they are as people beyond the work they do for the organization. Whether sharing an up-close education on different cultures or allowing room for cultural expression, celebrating differences is a critical component in embracing an organizational culture that prioritizes all aspects of a diverse workforce.

At my company, our CEO, Dan Amos, began building a culture of diversity nearly three decades ago that permeates the entire organization. Work here for more than a month, and you will likely have heard Dan say, “I don’t want everyone at the table to look like me.” That passion continues today through big, celebratory moments and by incorporating these values into our daily work. Hearing from senior leaders about the importance of creating a culture of inclusion—and seeing them live that value day to day—is essential in encouraging the broader employee population to do the same. 2. Teams that look at your organization honestly—warts and all No organization is perfect, even those that are strongly committed to DE&I. Instead of striving for perfection, it’s more realistic—and effective—to aim for continuous improvement.

My organization has been focused on fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce for almost 30 years, and today, two-thirds of our employees are women and nearly half are people of color. Our leadership team and board reflect our commitment to diversity, as well. We’re proud of this, but we know we can’t rest on our laurels, and we’re always looking for ways to do better. We recognize that there are parts of our business that are less diverse, especially when it comes to women and people of color holding senior leadership roles. We’re working to help close this gap by identifying emerging leaders and making sure they have the mentorship, sponsorship, and other resources necessary to grow within our organization. 3. Spending that reflects your values Whether it’s time, money, or other valuable resources, where you spend it matters. People are watching and listening. According to SurveyMonkey, 78% of consumers say they have made a purchase decision based on values, and 55% say they are much more likely to purchase from a company that shares their values.

It’s also imperative to look at where you’re giving back. Don’t try to boil the ocean; work with your philanthropy teams to identify areas of need that your company is uniquely equipped to fill and have a particular impact on your employees, customers, and community. For instance, my organization’s mission is to eliminate medical debt, so we focus our corporate social responsibility efforts on supporting families facing pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease (which disproportionately affects people of color). We also partner with Habitat for Humanity to serve people of need in the communities in which we live and work. 4. Listening and taking action Active listening is such a basic skill, and yet, it so often forgotten because we sometimes feel like we need to respond. It’s important to take time to observe your workforce and gather feedback from your stakeholders—look at how you serve your employees, customers, and communities, and determine if you are giving them what they really need. Take that input and use it to inform your benefits offerings, product development, and overall business strategy. This shows that not only are you paying attention, but you are prioritizing the needs of a diverse group of people who keep your business running. We know that representation at the top matters, and employees want to see others like themselves in senior leadership. It’s crucial to ensure diversity also exists across all levels of the organization so that employees can see themselves represented in various roles along their career paths. Employees also want to see leaders “walk the talk” when it comes to work life balance. Our leadership team is conscious of this and makes it clear, through both words and actions, that employees should follow their example. For example, many leaders avoid sending emails after work hours or when they’re on vacation, sending the message that others should do the same.