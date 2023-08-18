3 ways leaders can improve transparency around pay and raises

BY Ryan Wong5 minute read

Too often, pay raises are made in a black box where workers do not know if they are being compensated fairly. It is time for leaders to embrace pay transparency.

If you’ve spent any time in the corporate world, you’ve probably been through the confusing process of pay raises. Your boss calls you in, shakes your hand, and congratulates you on a salary bump. You walk away feeling good, but later on you start to realize you’ve got more questions than answers. If you work at one of roughly 56% of American businesses that do not provide salary information on job postings, you may have no idea what your coworkers are being paid. You probably do not know how your raise compares to theirs. You don’t know if you’re underpaid or overpaid. You likely don’t know your worth. For managers at companies without pay transparency policies, pay raises are often largely a mix of gut and intuition. The result? Inconsistency, bias, and confusion. Even when unintentional, discrepancies in pay and promotions can feed into a much larger problem. Almost a quarter of employees simply don’t trust their employers. Unequal pay is part of the problem.

Now is the time to use logic, data, and transparency to win back the trust of your people and fix some of the mistakes businesses have made for decades. Here’s how leaders can embrace pay transparency: How pay transparency went from taboo to law Clarity around compensation, and calls for greater transparency, has recently gained greater attention from lawmakers. Influential states like New York and California—along with nearly every province in Canada—have enacted sweeping pay transparency legislation. Corporate giants like Microsoft have also committed to publishing salary ranges for all jobs, allowing people to see where they stack up in their field. But it’s important to understand that pay transparency is a spectrum. On one side, there’s the Norway example, where everyone in the entire country has their salary published online. But it can also refer to greater clarity around salary bands or compensation strategy in general. Often, pay transparency is less about broadcasting salaries and more about ensuring employees understand the range of salary they should fall within and what it takes to move up the ladder.

So why has pay transparency increased in popularity now? I personally believe employees have always wanted more insight into pay. But the growth of social media platforms, as well as sites like GlassDoor, Indeed, and Blind, have made it easier to share and look up compensation data — helping to normalize transparency. And the recent leak of Google salary data is just one example of how pay often becomes transparent, whether employers like it or not. Meanwhile, DEI initiatives and calls for more equitable compensation have brought the subject of pay out of the shadows and obliged companies to share salary data. The pandemic and Great Resignation further shifted the power balance to employees, who have demanded more visibility into what they earn. What’s clear is that momentum around transparency is only building. The good news is that for businesses themselves, greater transparency has been shown to bring a cascade of benefits. For starters, it’s been an incredible tool for improving equality. A study published in Nature Human Behaviour found that enhanced pay transparency in academic institutions dramatically reduced, or even eliminated, the pay gap between men and women. Previous studies have found a link between equity in the workplace and improved productivity. Simply put, people work harder when they’re treated fairly. This has all kinds of benefits when it comes to recruitment and retention—key issues for every business. How to transparently give raises Above all, greater pay transparency forces businesses to get intentional about pay philosophy. It removes ad hoc decisions that can be rooted in bias, and forces you to pin down what you really value as a business. Here are some key steps to raise the bar on how your team awards raises:

1) Start with strategy: It may seem obvious, but the first step toward greater transparency is to put your compensation plan in writing. Your pay philosophy can start with a simple prompt: do you want to reward employees based on tenure, performance, or some combination of the two? Tech company Nextmv, for example, decided on a policy where all functions have equal value, meaning they pay all employees of similar experience the same salary regardless of department. 2) Put your values into a working model: Next, develop a model that fleshes out your pay philosophy. This needs to get beyond words and feelings to truly quantify your pay structure, rooting out the possibility of bias. The end result here is something as boring as it is important: an algorithm, i.e. a mathematical equation where key inputs—from performance indicators to a person’s location and experience—are weighted to yield a target salary. Developing and using these kinds of models doesn’t require technical expertise. A growing number of smart compensation tools enable businesses to pinpoint what factors matter and assign numerical value. 3) Give managers easy-to-use tools: It’s when these tools get into the hands of frontline managers that transparency truly comes to life. After all, managers often make final decisions about raises and pay. Armed with the right models, managers can take a more informed and systematic approach to pay. Instead of guessing what an employee is worth, they can input data into models to know precisely how they stack up to peers. And when compensation is misaligned, managers will have guardrails to correct course. At the least, these models can provide a baseline for managers, who can use the numbers as a jumping off point for raise considerations.

The lifeblood of a smart and equitable compensation process is data. In my experience, businesses that ask the right questions and gather the people analytics that matter the most to them—whether that be around tenure, performance, engagement, diversity, or other values—are most able to translate that data into equitable pay. I’ve seen the power of transparency up close. For instance, my company is upfront about factors like the impact of geography on pay, as well as the limits and rewards of working for a fast-growing startup, versus an established company. By being transparent from the jump, we’ve attracted talent that’s more aligned with the things our business has to offer—such as growth potential, work-life balance, and leadership opportunities. I believe this culture of transparency has led to employees who perform better and stay longer. The time has come to take the mystery out of pay and compensation. With employees and governments alike clamoring for greater transparency, I believe businesses who ditch the black box approach to pay will quickly find themselves ahead of the competition when it comes to attracting and retaining the best and brightest.