Why this new VC fund is using drones and steel to tackle the housing crisis

After cofounding the innovative housing nonprofit New Story, where she pioneered new technology like 3D printing for homes, Alexandria Lafci has now launched Hometeam Ventures, a new VC fund focused on finding startups that can make construction more affordable and sustainable. Backed by investors like Alexis Ohanian, the fund raised $18 million, one of the largest raises for a Black female general partner. We talked to her about her journey and how she thinks better technology can help tackle the housing crisis.

Alexandria Lafci Fast Company: How did you first become interested in solving the challenge of affordable housing? Alexandria Lafci: The earliest data point is really from personal experience. I grew up in Section Eight housing. We moved around a lot when I was growing up. There were definitely periods of housing instability. My mother grew up in foster care. Her siblings’ stories of housing instability were a big part of the family stories growing up. So, I knew it was a big issue. I felt the pain point myself. [After college] I did Teach for America, and the housing issue again was impossible for me to ignore. About a third of my students were homeless, or housing unstable, for either all or part of the year. When they didn’t know where they were going to sleep that night, or they hadn’t showered in a few days, it was very difficult for them to pay attention and to actualize their full potential, and that was magnified out to their families as well. It’s really hard to attain a job or retain a job if you don’t have a stable address.

So, it was very apparent to me that housing is just one of those things that, when you invest in it, you’re actually investing in quite a bit more. I felt like one of the highest-leverage areas that I could focus my skills and time to get the most output, as far as social impact, would be on housing. FC: In 2014, you cofounded New Story, a nonprofit building housing in low-income communities in places like El Salvador and Mexico. You took a new approach to transparency and experimented with new technology like 3D printing for houses. How did you start thinking about innovation in construction? AL: I was the COO, and so I was doing everything on the ground from negotiating land, grants with governments to infrastructure, getting communities ready to the actual construction from ground up to managing micro mortgages. When New Story got into Y Combinator and we were in the Bay Area, I was seeing how literally every industry—from dating apps to bio—has so much innovation. I was flying back and forth between the Bay Area and these construction job sites, and seeing so much opportunity in how we can be doing construction in a much more efficient and cost-effective way.

Within the first few years of New Story, I was doing a lot of research into technology applications for construction, and that’s actually how we found [the 3D printed home builder] Icon. We met them in their first six months of existing—it was still barely a thing. [Photo: Terilyn Steverson] FC: What did you learn from working with an early-stage construction tech startup like that? AL: I learned that there are a lot of really smart people working in this space who needed support, and they especially needed help getting early opportunities to test and iterate on their product. That’s one of the biggest things we provided Icon, was their ability to actually build [a real project]. I also learned that we could build an impact orientation into the DNA of for-profit businesses if we were around the table early enough. I’m pretty confident in saying that a big part of why Icon has a huge affordable housing focus today is because New Story was there talking about the impact of their technology.

Every founder wants to believe they can have big impact. But they often have investors around them who are talking to them about total addressable market, and very rarely are any of their investors talking about the impact they could have. FC: How did you start thinking about starting a VC fund? AL: Ultimately, New Story’s mandate wasn’t working with these for-profit startups. The startups needed money, and I wanted to invest in them. I thought they could have impact. I thought I could influence them. So, I started just talking to some of our advisors, some of our donors, like “Hey, what do you think about the idea of a venture fund?” It was a little bit of an identity crisis for me honestly, for a couple of months. Venture capital always, for me, just felt so financially oriented and not impact oriented. But my conclusion was, I actually think I can maybe have some of the largest impact on on housing through finding companies that can really transform how we construct buildings.

I was truly just asking for advice, because I’m trying to think through, is this viable? Does this make sense? Would people want to support this? And many of those early conversations led to checks. So, pretty organically we were off to the races. I wanted to raise $5 to $10 million. We raised $18 million. I didn’t know at the time, because I didn’t know anything about [the history of fundraising in] venture capital, but there’s so few Black women venture capitalists, let alone who have their own fund, that unfortunately, this is one of the largest funds raised by a Black female. FC: What kind of companies are you looking for? AL: We’re really construction focused. These are companies that have to have applicability into housing, and they need to be able to tackle the cost or sustainability.

One example is Airworks. They do aerial land mapping with their proprietary technology and drones. I once flew to Haiti because it had taken three months for us to get accurate GPS coordinates and topographical information on a relatively small plot of land. That should not be that difficult, but if you literally have land mappers and civil engineers who go to the site and walk with a GPS, it can take days, weeks or months depending on the size of the plot. Airworks now does that in minutes, hours, or days and drastically reduces the time and the associated costs with doing that land mapping process before a construction project begins. So you can not only save money, but you get to start that project faster. FC: How critical is new tech in making housing more affordable? AL: I think that construction innovation is a prerequisite for solving the global housing crisis. If you narrow in on the U.S., all affordable housing is only made possible by government subsidies because it’s just so expensive to get housing projects off the ground. A big part of that will not be solved by construction technology. But even if you get over permitting hurdles, government land acquisition, even after all of that, it’s still very difficult for most developers to make the math work for an affordable housing development.