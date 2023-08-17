Dehumidifier recall 2023: List includes Kenmore and GE for defective products catching fire

About 1.56 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after nearly two dozen incidents of the units catching fire, hundreds of incidents of overheating, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage. Here’s what you need to know.
- What’s happened? Gree Electric Appliances Inc. has issued a recall for around 1.56 million dehumidifier units after several fires began from the units. Gree is a Chinese appliance manufacturer whose units are sold in the United States under various brand names. As the recall’s Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) page states, “The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.”
- What damage have the defective units caused? To date, 23 fires have begun as a result of the defective units. In addition, there have been 688 incidents of the units overheating, and the defective units have caused $168,000 in property damage.
- What brands are affected? A total of 42 dehumidifier models are affected with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze. The recalled units were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.
- Where were the recalled units sold? The recalled units were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart, and other stores across the United States. They were sold beginning in 2011 and through 2014.
- How can I tell if my unit is recalled? The CPSC has a list of the recalled units along with their model number and capacity, which you can use to see if your unit is among the recalled.
- What do I do if I have a recalled unit? According to the CPSC, you should stop using it immediately, unplug it, and contact Gree to receive a refund.
- How do I get my refund? Go to Gree’s refund announcement here. At the bottom of the page there is a “US Consumer Information Collection” link. Click it and fill in your information. Gree says you will then be contacted in six to eight weeks with information on how to register for the recall.
