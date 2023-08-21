This GOP presidential candidate thinks access to capital isn’t an issue for women entrepreneurs (seriously)

BY Stephanie Mehta3 minute read

It’s a fact: Women entrepreneurs are not raising venture capital at the same rates as their male counterparts. The latest numbers from Pitchbook show that companies founded by solely by women received just 2.1% of all venture funding in 2022; firms with male and female co-founders got about 18% of venture dollars last year. A question of access Yet at a recent presidential candidate forum on issues important to small businesses, GOP hopeful Larry Elder waved away a question about the lack of parity in funding. He told my Inc. Business Media colleague Christine Haughney Dare-Bryan: “Instead of suggesting that somehow we should be doing something for women, we should be talking about the fact if you work hard [and you] invest in yourself, you’ll be just fine.” Haughney Dare-Bryan pushed back, saying, “I know a lot of women who work hard and invest in themselves, and they’re brilliant entrepreneurs, but they’re not getting access to capital like men are.” Elder replied: “I don’t know that I agree with that. I’d like to see your source for that assertion.” (The interview, one of several that took place at the Presidential Candidate Forum on Entrepreneurship in July, may be viewed at the Inc. Election Center. Inc. does not endorse any political candidates.)

I know I shouldn’t be surprised by this exchange. Elder, a talk-show host, is one of many conservatives of color who profess that self-reliance is the antidote to any bias that exists in hiring, professional advancement, and funding. And as Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s editor-in-chief, reminds me, we are in “red meat” season, when candidates are prone to saying provocative things to curry favor with base voters. The economic impact of bias Still, it is hard to restrain myself from telling Elder about all the deserving women entrepreneurs who’ve struggled to secure funding for promising businesses. A good example is Melanie Perkins, who says she received more than 100 rejections before landing a seed round for a design tool she founded with her now-husband Cliff Obrecht. Her company, Canva, now has annualized revenue of more than $1 billion and more than 100 million monthly users. The dearth of funding for female-founded firms does more than set back women entrepreneurs—it hurts the broader economy. A 2019 study by Boston Consulting Group estimated that global gross domestic product (GDP) could rise by up to 6% if women participated in entrepreneurship at the same rates as men. A number of venture funds, including First Round Capital, have reported that companies with at least one female founder tend to outperform their all-male counterparts. And when commentators like Larry Elder suggest funding woes can be erased if women just showed a little more stick-to-it-iveness, they’re basically absolving the venture capital industry for its weak record for investing in female founders.

Changing times may change the ratio Kay Koplovitz, cofounder and chairman of Springboard Enterprises, an accelerator for female founders in tech and life sciences, says the gap in venture funding is a multifaceted challenge exacerbated by a shortage of women partners at venture capital firms and the difficulties founders experience in raising follow-on rounds when they are initially backed by women investors. (Women-led venture funds have it hard enough—Fearless Fund is being sued for racial discrimination because it provides grants to Black women entrepreneurs—without being considered a risk to their portfolio companies’ long-term success.) Koplovitz, whose firm works to empower founders through its network of industry experts, advisors, and investors, says the new generation of female founders are growing more savvy in the way they approach investors. “Over the last 23 years I have seen a vast change in the attitude of women entrepreneurs. They used to be concerned about taking on investor capital as they were worried about losing control,” she says. “Now, they understand what outside investors mean to growing their business, and they’re much more knowledgeable. I’m really pleased with the sophistication of women at earlier and growth-stage companies pitching for capital in the market.” Share your funding stories I’m eager to hear from female founders or cofounders about their experiences raising venture capital. If you’re willing to share your story, please send me a note at stephaniemehta@mansueto.com. Let’s show Larry Elder how real the funding gender gap really is.

