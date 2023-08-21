Why this new San Francisco neighborhood is embracing its old, rusted architecture

BY Nate Berg3 minute read

At a glance, the rusting corrugated metal and steel framing of a massive building on San Francisco’s southeastern bay front give it away as a relic of the Bay Area’s wartime industrial boom. Located right off the water and covering a mostly open footprint 250 feet long on every side, this building was an essential shipbuilding facility World War Two. In the years since, it has corroded into irrelevance.

But look inside, and the building reveals itself to be reinvented for the 21st century. A new interior transforms the facility from a 1940s-era utilitarian compound into a multifunctional commercial space fit for the post-pandemic economy. The first tenants have just moved into the space, known as Building 12, since it was constructed in 1941 as part of the U.S. Navy’s shipyard on Pier 70. And instead of cutting out huge to-scale patterns for the steel hulls of warships as workers did during the building’s heyday, new occupants will be a ground floor brewery and pub sitting alongside a food-centric market hall, a second floor full of maker spaces, and modern creative offices on the third floor. [Photo: Bruce Damonte/courtesy Brookfield Properties] Building 12 is now the center of a vast, three-phase urban development bringing a mix of residential, office, retail, commercial, and park space to this former industrial zone. Designed by the architecture firm Perkins & Will for the developer Brookfield Properties, Building 12 is the first building to finish construction. It is setting the tone for a project that will spread over 28 acres with 1,400 units of housing and more than 1.8 million square feet of commercial space. Tim Bacon, senior director of development at Brookfield Properties, says the rest of the development has been designed to reflect Building 12’s size and style. “It felt like it would mesh really well,” Bacon says. “What it also provided was an opportunity for some of the other architects who we’ve worked with on designs for other buildings in the first phase of the project to play off of that grittiness.”

Pier 70 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which meant that some things about the building’s exterior couldn’t be changed. Inside, though, the architects created a decidedly modern commercial space. Oversized red portals lead into the building’s wide open ground floor, and a new, bright red steel staircase leads up to a mezzanine where public-facing businesses will operate. [Photo: Bruce Damonte/courtesy Brookfield Properties] Ariane Fehrenkamp, an architect at Perkins & Will, says the vastness of the building’s ground floor and nearly 60-foot interior height were unique elements the renovation sought to celebrate. “It’s really stunning. You just don’t get spaces like that in San Francisco or many cities that much any more. So, we wanted to keep that volume legible.” But the architects also wanted the building to balance its industrial past with the forms and functions people expect in modern facilities. “Our interventions are purposefully new looking,” Fehrenkamp says, pointing to the large portal doors and staircase inside. “One of the things that was really interesting to us was that interplay of the old and the new, both in the Pier 70 neighborhood, but also in the building itself,” Fehrenkamp says.

Revamping a 1940s-era steel and wood building for contemporary use was an uncommonly challenging process. In addition to it being a generally huge building to design around, it also required a seismic retrofit, as well as a significant amount of work to seal up and insulate its historic windows and metal cladding. To boot, the entire building was also raised 10 feet from its original foundation to accommodate projected 100-year flooding and sea level rise. “We had the contractors involved from the start,” Fehrenkamp says. “A lot of what we did was with an eye on the fact that we were going to be lifting the building.” The lift, which took nine months of planning and pre-construction, didn’t happen in isolation. The entire 28 acre site in Brookfield’s development has been regraded to account for expected sea level rise. Even so, Building 12 will remain the project’s centerpiece as the neighborhood continues to take shape in the coming years. “It really is this monolith that sits on the site,” says Bacon. “It will be visible from most locations on the site even when other buildings are built up around it.”