3 mental shifts to get you through a day filled with toxic colleagues

BY Dr. Nazan Artun5 minute read

You made it! You have received the job offer and are starting a new journey. You begin this position with hopes, dreams, plans, and goals. Among these is to get along with your colleagues and be likable. As Sigal Barsade, the late Wharton management professor, wrote, “Emotions drive performance at work.” Unexpected toxic culture leaves you drained and trapped within weeks or months. But how could you have known? Glassdoor reviews or asking your hiring manager during the interview don’t tell all.

This is what happened to one of my clients, who joined a reputable organization, yet workplace toxicity hid behind their prestige. The solution to eliminating toxic behaviors at the workplace starts with recognizing and identifying when they occur, often not always crystal clear. Behaviors such as violence, physical bullying, and harassment are unlikely to be overlooked, but other toxic behaviors primarily rooted in personality disorders, such as the manipulative patterns of narcissism and antisocial behavior, might dodge our radar. At its simplest, having a chronic complainer addicted to negativity in your team can accumulate on your allostatic load, which refers to the long-term effects of continued exposure to chronic stress on the body. The problem is compounded when leadership ignores the toxicity, particularly if the abuser is viewed as a high performer. My client found an experienced team member to be abusive and extremely rude, and reporting seemed futile as management ignored complaints. Though not spoken aloud in their defense, this person was a high performer, but this negligence led to high turnover and imbalance in the long term. Related: 80% of workplaces are toxic. Is yours?

Toxic behaviors correlate with decreased work effort and quality, reduced engagement, burnout, distress, anger, depression, anxiety, trauma, and, not surprisingly, high turnover rates. Newcomers struggle to voice concerns; leaving or changing roles isn’t simple either. Another coaching client, who had to take a medical leave and enrolled in a rehabilitation center to recover from coworker- and manager-induced post-traumatic stress disorder, raised the question, “Can your coworkers make you mentally ill?” A study focusing on factors associated with burnout among U.S. hospital clinical pharmacy practitioners reported that working with “difficult colleagues” is among the strongest predictors of burnout, leading to many mental problems not limited to anxiety and depression. Proactively managing high stress and exposure to negativity seems like the only option until leadership acts against these behaviors or you find a way to transition to a healthier workplace. The intensity of emotions and mental strain can differ pre-, during, and post-work hours; hence, we can deploy strategies and precautions across three stages. BEFORE WORK, PRIME YOURSELF You are concerned about troublesome interactions and possible future frictions. “If this happens, I will do . . . ” and mental chatter can consume you even before stepping into the workplace during this early stage. Since anxiety stems from focusing too much on the future, pre-stage strategies tackle this challenge. Plan and set the tone of the day beforehand. Allocate at least five minutes to meditate and set protective intentions before stepping into that war zone. It can be as simple as setting reminders, writing positive affirmative intentions into a sticky note, and putting them nearby for your sight.

AT WORK, PRACTICE MINDFULNESS This is the toughest stage as your prior set intentions may falter, things can get off track, and you might be drawn into chaos that you did not even initiate. Among the common behaviors of toxic individuals are complaining, seeing the downside of everything, and staying aloof. They mostly blame others for everything and do not reflect or attempt to make any changes in their behavioral patterns. The quickest course of action is to avoid or not engage in these conversations but, even if you cannot, do not react and respond to them. You can commit to not echoing or contributing to thought processes that harm your inner being. Choose simple actions to maintain your balance, and like an anchor, be grounded in your intentions. For example, when faced with such situations, touching or rubbing an object like a ring is a reminder of being here now and choosing not to attach to the case. Another powerful tool is awareness of your posture and breathing; in stressful circumstances, we tend to become misaligned, and our breathing becomes shallow. You become aware of your posture, correct it if needed, and breathe in and out to ensure that you remain present. AFTER WORK, RECALIBRATE AND GET UNHOOKED The exhaustion sets in your body and mind as you are drained and stained by the day’s events. The heaviness of the day’s exposure may make you feel intoxicated, and you may need time to metabolize the emotional toxicity. Taking a power nap, showering, and simply refreshing after coming home can be regenerative. This time, the internal chatter may run backward, and “the hook,” as named by psychologist Susan David, emerges from past interactions. Redirect your focus to controllable aspects of your life and recognize that a big part of your joy was depleted. Exercising and practicing festive activities, practicing self-compassion, and directing your attention to something beautiful for you are among your most constructive choices.