Robin Roberts explains how leaders can bring out the best in people

BY Jenna Abdou7 minute read

The day I spent time with Robin Roberts she had closed her Morning Message—a daily affirmation she shares with millions in her community—by asking: “What will surprise you today?”

When I asked how she answered it, she told me a story about an audience member who shared that day’s message—a reminder to be present with loved ones—was exactly what he needed to hear. He then showed her photos he’d taken of the two of them over the years and asked if they could FaceTime his 95-year-old mother. Roberts, of course, said yes. Roberts has been a household name for over three decades, beginning with her tenure at ESPN and, over the last 20 years, as an anchor on Good Morning America. She launched her production company, Rock’n Robin Productions, in 2014, and bravely harnessed her two cancer diagnoses to educate others—driving an 1,800% increase in bone marrow donations—for which she earned the venerable Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Still, she is genuinely surprised when her Morning Message touches someone. Roberts’ humility is aligned with her calling to uplift, a deep responsibility she aims to fulfill in every interaction. Here, she shares the principles that enable her to inspire the best in her team and community and offers a morning message to share with our own.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Fast Company: You’ve shared that we all have a part of us that is positive and strong. It just needs to be awakened. How do you help people—from your team to your guests—discover and act from that place? Robin Roberts: I listen. We don’t take the time to listen anymore. Chances are, if I’m talking I’m just repeating something I already know. If I take the time to listen, I might learn something new. People, especially today, feel like, “Hear me. Recognize me. Acknowledge me.” So, that’s what I do. I go outside during commercial breaks to hear and share stories with people from all around the world. I’m authentic and transparent. I think because I convey that, I give folks a safe zone to share with me. It’s about reminding folks that we’re all scared and they have more courage than they believe. When I was diagnosed, not once but twice, with cancer, I could never have imagined that I’d handle it the way I did. You find strength you didn’t know you had when roadblocks are placed in your path. As my dear mentor Pat Summit, former head coach at the University of Tennessee, said, “Right foot, breathe. Left foot, breathe. Just keep moving.”

FC: Speaking of your strength, when you were asked to reflect on something that you were wrong about, that’s what you shared. How does stepping into your strength help you realize your intention to uplift others? RR: You learn more through adversity than you do through triumph. I always look up to the heavens and say, “Lord, I know you wanted me to learn a lesson, but man you could have chosen a different way!” Vulnerability is a strength for me. When you admit your weaknesses and wrongs, you become stronger because of it. It gets easier the more you develop the habit.

I always say, “Optimism is a muscle that gets stronger with use.” I’m not strong all the time, but it’s my fallback. When things get rough, I center myself so I can be responsible and own my mistakes, not shy away from them. I used to push away negative feelings. Then, I realized that I have to honor them as much as the positive ones. Oftentimes, fear is just trying to get my attention. When I finally sit down and ask, “What do you want from me?” It says, “Oh, you recognize me. I don’t want anything.” This reminds me of the lyric I wrote with India Arie in our song, “A Beautiful Day”: “There are no mistakes, just chances we’ve taken. Lay down your regrets, ’cause all we have is now.” FC: I was moved by the way you described your team because they feel like the “work family” we all dream of. How do you build your bond and contribute to each other’s growth?

RR: I was packing up in the dressing room last week and Elena and Petula, my longtime makeup and hair stylists, came back in and hugged and thanked me. They were recalling the first time we traveled together—to the spelling bee, of all places—and I shared my big dreams for us. It instilled something in them that they remember almost 20 years later. They said, “Thank you for believing in us and helping us grow.” It’s so gratifying to see them as mentors now. We were leaving a talk show recently and someone yelled, “Thankful Thursday!” Petula had a groupie! I get chills saying it. When we started doing Thankful Thursdays (in our Morning Message), Petula always said, “Happy Friday Eve.” That was it. Little by little, she kept adding to it. Now, people are more excited to hear from her on Thursday than me. We’ve gone through losses together and we’ve gone through triumphs together—The key word is together. I hope that everyone has a chosen family to lift them up.

advertisement

FC: Your ability to be both an anchor and lighthouse for your team is inspiring. I’ve always remembered a story when you were briefed to deliver a devastating sequence of news stories and restructured them to avoid shocking viewers’ systems. What do you draw on to cultivate that vision for your team and how do you communicate it? RR: I’m very cognizant of my team’s eyes on me. I know they’re looking to see how I’m going to react to an adverse situation. When they come to me and say, “How am I going to get through this?” I listen first. Then, we chip away at the challenge and get down to the why. We don’t always ask for the reason, “Why did this happen? Why do we want to approach it this way?” We’ve built a strong foundation together. I’ve given them the tools to navigate whatever they’re going through. On the show, it’s a privilege to say “Good morning, America.” I always want to be real and give people the facts. Still, there’s an empathy in finding that glimmer of hope. I’ve heard people really appreciate that. Now, when something bad happens, they say they turn to me, “How is Robin going to handle this?”I look straight into the camera. Take a deep breath and deliver the news. Then, I pause and have that look in my eyes that says, “I’m as scared as you are. I’m going to hold your hand and we’re going to get through this together.”

FC: Your experience as an athlete profoundly influenced your journey. Was there a coach who shaped how you show up as both a teammate and leader? RR: My parents taught me the three Ds: Discipline, Determination, and Da Lord. I learned the first two from my coaches too. I remember a team drill Coach Linda Puckett asked us to do my freshman year at Southeastern Louisiana University. We had to slide around the basketball court in a crouched position without standing up. I was in the middle of the pack. We’re slide, slide, sliding and I see my teammates standing up before the finish line. I went all the way around. After the drill, Coach Puckett got right in my face and said, “Hun, you’re going places. You’re the only one who did what I said.” FC: Your “Grateful not content” philosophy feels like a healthy form of motivation and achievement. How do you instill that in your team?

RR: I lead with gratitude. I make sure my team knows, without a doubt, that I’m grateful, but never content. I’m always asking, “How can we be even better?” I had a Jack Russell terrier, KJ, who could tussle with anyone. They tease me because they know I’m disappointed when I give them the “KJ stare.” It’s not disappointment. It’s saying, “We’ve got to up our game.” When you are a leader, you are a teammate. We’re all working towards the same goal. My father was a Tuskegee Airmen and retired as a full colonel. My dad didn’t demand respect. He commanded it by his presence. I think I inherited that from him. I don’t demand anything from my teammates, the audience, or my friends. I command it because of how I carry myself. FC: If you could leave everyone with a Morning Message to share with their team, what would it be?