Another approach: Use a dedicated app for reading newsletters, much like the one the you use for subscribing and listening to podcasts.

Here’s my take on the best apps for reading newsletters outside of your inbox.

Readwise Reader: Best for saving everything in one place

Reader makes it easy to subscribe to newsletters, blogs, or any other RSS feeds. Instead of cluttering your inbox with tons of email subscriptions, as I’ve done for far too long, you can move those into Reader. It’s also great for saving newsletter highlights. Read more or watch my interview with Reader’s founder.

Newsletterss: Best for starting from scratch

Newsletterss—yes, that’s RSS at the end—is a simple newsletter reader. When you join for free, you’re given an email address you can use to sign up for newsletters you want to read in the app. Works for iOS and Android. Free for basic usage or $2/month to subscribe to an unlimited number of newsletters.