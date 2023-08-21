5 quick ways to streamline your newsletters
- Search for “unsubscribe” in your inbox to find newsletters to cull.
- Use Gmail settings to sift newsletters out of your primary inbox.
- Adjust Gmail filters to organize your reading by category.
- Try Superhuman for reading Gmail—it has a news tab. Read more.
- Shortwave, an app for reading Gmail, has smart bundles for newsletters.
Another approach: Use a dedicated app for reading newsletters, much like the one the you use for subscribing and listening to podcasts.
Here’s my take on the best apps for reading newsletters outside of your inbox.
Readwise Reader: Best for saving everything in one place
Reader makes it easy to subscribe to newsletters, blogs, or any other RSS feeds. Instead of cluttering your inbox with tons of email subscriptions, as I’ve done for far too long, you can move those into Reader. It’s also great for saving newsletter highlights. Read more or watch my interview with Reader’s founder.
Newsletterss: Best for starting from scratch
Newsletterss—yes, that’s RSS at the end—is a simple newsletter reader. When you join for free, you’re given an email address you can use to sign up for newsletters you want to read in the app. Works for iOS and Android. Free for basic usage or $2/month to subscribe to an unlimited number of newsletters.
Meco: Best for pulling newsletters out of Gmail
Meco pulls newsletters you already subscribe to out of your inbox and into its app. To start, give Meco access to scan your Gmail. It identifies your subscriptions. You can then choose which to shift out of your inbox and into Meco’s app.
Meco lets you create groups of newsletters (i.e., work-related, food-related) or get a helpful view of newsletters sent within the past day or week. iOS only. (Try Stoop Inbox, below, for Android.)
Stoop Inbox: Best for a clean, podcast-like reader
Why not read newsletters in an app, just as we listen to podcasts? Stoop aims for a clean newsletter-reading experience in its app. It’s free on iOS and Android, with optional paid premium features.