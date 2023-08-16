What to know about dengue virus: Symptoms and treatment for the fever breaking out in Florida

The World Health Organization (WHO) has noted that dengue affects around 129 countries, but they are warning that case numbers could reach record highs this year due to rising temperatures as a result of global warming. Case numbers are rising around the world, and the WHO has already reported that infections are up eight-fold since 2000.

Dengue fever is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, and was typically only seen in America in people that had recently traveled to areas with a tropical climate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms usually last for four to seven days, and can include nausea, vomiting, rashes, eye and joint pain, and fever. Only one in 20 patients develop severe cases; however those with previous dengue infections, as well as pregnant women, infants, and the elderly, are at a higher risk.

This isn’t the state of Florida’s first run-in with the disease, as it has reported more than 200 cases that came as a result of tourists traveling back into the state with infections that originated elsewhere. However, Florida health officials are reporting that they have now tracked 10 cases that were locally transmitted across the state. This has resulted in the Florida Department of Health placing Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, under an illness alert. It comes after a warning was issued to Miami-Dade county about the spread of the disease.

How do I prevent myself from catching it?

According to the CDC, there is a vaccine for dengue fever, however, it is only for children ages nine to 16 who have had a previous dengue fever infection. As for adults hoping to protect themselves, the CDC recommends warding off mosquito bites with insect repellants. They also recommend protecting your home by making sure all entryways are appropriately sealed, and by checking for and removing any standing water around your property.

How do I treat it?

As for treating dengue fever, the CDC notes that there are no particular medicines to immediately fight off the virus. While you should visit your doctor, the CDC suggests that you take acetaminophen, drink plenty of fluids, and rest.