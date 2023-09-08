I’m an entrepreneur, and here’s how I use brain hacks to maximize performance

Entrepreneurship is one of the most demanding professions, so why wouldn’t we optimize our performance the way athletes do in the NFL, NBA, and MLB? For an entrepreneur, the brain is the most important asset and organ in the body to make cognitive performance a competitive advantage. The more focus we have on optimizing our brain function, the more output we can achieve. What is good for the brain is good for the body.

The daily principles highlighted here are part of an more extreme protocol I created for myself over 10 years for daily entrepreneurial success. To be clear, I’m not a doctor and these actions aren’t for a moderate or balanced lifestyle. But they’ve helped me tap into my own creative potential and gave me boundless energy that any startup entrepreneur needs.

EMBRACE THE POWER OF EARLY MORNINGS AND DEEP WORK WINDOWS

Innovation happens in the early hours of the morning when our brains are functioning at a higher electrical frequency. We need to capitalize on every minute of the day from the moment we wake up. Rise before the competition—before 4 a.m.—and create the time and quiet space to think big. This is your uninterrupted strategic time to let your brain take you where you need to go and solve the most complex issues your business faces. Waking up this early is not to “out-optimize” everyone; it’s to avoid missing the window where our brain is at its best to think and be creative.

By performing tasks when we are biologically primed to do them, we’re creating the most efficient deep work sessions where we are guaranteed to perform at our highest level. If the early morning window is for creativity and big thinking, then our two midmorning and midafternoon windows are for output. This is when the analytical parts of our brain become active and we’re in the best cognitive state for client interactions and tactical output. Our final window should be dedicated to reviewing items and planning ahead as this is when we’re most logical.