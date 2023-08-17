Maui’s Lahaina was once filled with wetlands. Can it be rebuilt differently?

Long before the town of Lahaina burned in Maui’s devastating wildfires, the area was filled with water.

Before colonization in the 19th century, “the landscape was lush, and nothing like it looks today,” says Kaniela Ing, a seventh-generation Indigenous Hawaiian who is national director of the Green New Deal Network. “It was the birthplace of aquaculture, with fish ponds across town, and people orienting life around nature, rather than in conflict with it.” Lahaina, August 10, 2023 [Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images] Moku’ula, a tiny island in Lahaina that was once home to Hawaiian royalty and is now hidden underneath a baseball field, was surrounded by a 17-acre pond. Lahaina was probably peppered with small coastal wetlands, says Charles Van Rees, a conservation scientist who has studied the loss of wetlands in Hawaii. The landscape started to change in the mid-1800s as the whaling industry boomed, and a stream was diverted into a canal to bring fresh water to sailors who docked at Lahaina. Later, as white settlers planted sugar plantations, “sugar barons diverted water to feed their monocrop,” Ing says. Wetlands were drained for development. The canal was filled and turned into Canal Street. The pond around Moku’ula, a sacred place for Hawaiians, was also filled in. “The fire is an acute tragedy—people died,” Ing says. “But it’s really a continuation of generations of injustice that we’ve been facing.”

Other parts of West Maui are naturally drier, with little rainfall each year. But if the wetlands had stayed intact in and around Lahaina, the fires last week likely wouldn’t have been as destructive. “This depends on the severity of the fire, but generally wildfires will skirt around the outside of wetlands, both because the moist soil inhibits the fire but also because wetlands in places like Hawaii don’t support the same tall, shrubby vegetation that sustains high-intensity fires,” says Van Rees. And if there were still large wetlands in place, some neighborhoods would never have been built. An etching of Lahaina ca. 1880 [Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images] It’s one of several ways that colonizers changed the local environment. Invasive plants, including certain grasses from Africa, have grown quickly on Maui and crowded out native species. (Invasive animals, including feral goats and hogs, also eat native plants and make it harder for them to grow.) In Maui’s ongoing drought, the dry grasses can help fuel powerful fires. Restoring less flammable plants and native forests could help make the area more resilient. As Lahaina thinks about how to rebuild, some Hawaiians argue that the restoration of wetlands should be a priority. That might mean that there’s a little less space in some areas to build, at a time when Maui is dealing with a housing crisis. But there are other parts of the island that could also be used for careful development, Ing says.

“There’s no shortage of space on Maui,” says Ing. Right now, he says, development is too sprawling. “There’s lots of room on our island to take that ‘both, and’ approach,” he says. “Restoring the natural wonders of Maui, and a thriving community for locals, not just tourists. If you go to a resort, for example, tourists have everything they need within walking distance. Why is it the case that locals have to get in a car and drive for an hour and a half?” Committees are now beginning to meet to think about long-term rebuilding. “We’re talking to planning experts and agencies to do a participatory process with survivors, so that we’re part of the process from the start, to build out how Lahaina should be restored,” says Ing. “That way, the land grabbers and the disaster capitalists will have to respond to us.”