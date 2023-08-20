Fast company logo
Over my 25-year career in recruiting, I’ve seen startups come and go. Here’s how to create a people team that’s much more than just traditional HR.

5 things every leader must know about building their HR team

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Lars Schmidt7 minute read

So many things have to go right for a startup to succeed. Product-market fit, funding, timing, product-development velocity, founding-team chemistry, and a little luck. 

These are all crucial success enablers, but every successful product or service company has one ingredient in common: talented people who bring it to life. 

Over my 25-year career in recruiting, I’ve seen many startups come and go, from the noun.com hiring bonanzas of Web 1.0 in the late ’90’s, to the rapid expansion and contraction we’ve seen over the past 24 months. 

Earlier this year, I joined business school IESE’s School of Founders as a guest faculty member and led a session on the keys to building the People side of your startup. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lars Schmidt is the founder of Amplify, a firm that helps companies and HR leaders navigate the new world of work through HR executive search and the Amplify Academy leadership development program. More

