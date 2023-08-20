5 things every leader must know about building their HR team

So many things have to go right for a startup to succeed. Product-market fit, funding, timing, product-development velocity, founding-team chemistry, and a little luck.

These are all crucial success enablers, but every successful product or service company has one ingredient in common: talented people who bring it to life.

Over my 25-year career in recruiting, I’ve seen many startups come and go, from the noun.com hiring bonanzas of Web 1.0 in the late ’90’s, to the rapid expansion and contraction we’ve seen over the past 24 months.

Earlier this year, I joined business school IESE’s School of Founders as a guest faculty member and led a session on the keys to building the People side of your startup.