13 executives share how to adjust your leadership style to today’s toughest challenges

We asked thirteen leaders and coaches to share their experiences on adapting their leadership styles in different situations. From adapting to generational differences to adapting to a team’s need for guidance, these CEOs, founders, and coaches provide valuable insights into the key factors that influenced their decisions to change their leadership styles. Dive into their diverse perspectives to understand the nuances of leadership adaptation.

Leading different generations Adapting to generational differences is crucial for effective leadership. One’s leadership style may not work across different generations. This was discovered while managing a remote team of professionals of various ages. While coaching is effective with millennials, it may not be the best approach for baby boomers or Gen X. Implementing programs like reverse mentoring and one-on-one leadership coaching can unlock individual strengths while respecting different perspectives. Luciana Paulise, leadership coach, We Culture

Giving autonomy One of the key moments of pivoting my leadership style was when I realized that rather than being in the weeds of every decision, it was far more critical for me to ensure that the path we were on was followed. I had to give the autonomy to each functional leader to decide what was necessary to ensure we maintained the path forward. Hiring capable, competent, and hungry functional leaders allows me to focus on more strategic decisions and conversations necessary to accelerate our growth. Jason Bronstad, CEO, MALK ORGANICS Managing cultural differences After mostly working in senior leadership roles based in Europe and Asia, moving to work in the U.S. in the late 2000s pushed me to define how I wanted to be seen and remembered as a leader. I came to understand that the way I communicated, and my style of management could be perceived as very “Hugh Grant” British, and that I needed to adapt. Being overly polite could be confused with lack of clarity or direction, which made me less effective as a leader.

I wanted to stay authentic to who I am, while also being able to be direct and clearly understood in a different cultural environment. You can be direct and concise, yet still be a kind human being. In my current role at Domestic & General, I continue to develop and learn from the leadership team around me as we grow our U.S. and global presence through the recent acquisition of After Inc., and look forward to the future possibilities that this kind of intercultural communication can foster. Matthew Crummack, CEO, Domestic & General

Mentoring vs. micromanaging A huge turning point in my business was when I recognized that the team I had trained could take more ownership of day-to-day activities. This influenced a change in my leadership style to focus more on mentoring versus micromanaging. The adaptation wasn’t immediate—let’s be honest, it’s hard to let go. Instead, it evolved through small but significant changes. Things like adding suggestions to a document, rather than making all the edits directly. Asking, “What do you think?” more than saying what I thought. Encouraging guided discussions at team meetings, instead of doing most of the talking myself. This shift was crucial to everyone’s growth, not just my own. Being involved in the work has always been important to me—it’s why I do what I do. But I realized you don’t have to choose between staying engaged or disappearing completely. We’ve found a balance between leading and supporting, while also empowering others to do the same.

Ilana Zalika, founder and CEO, Resound Marketing Transforming while growing As our business grew and we surpassed 50 employees, I realized that the way we interact as an organization needed to evolve alongside it. This included adapting my own leadership style to ensure cohesion and alignment between each member of the company. I very quickly learned the power of communication and implemented a 100-day leadership transformation within PATH. During that time, I took a hard look at how each and every one of our team members was showing up and collaborating with each other. By focusing on what we were not good at, I could create a culture where problems are identified openly and actionable solutions are immediately set.

Shadi Bakour, CEO and cofounder, PATH Plunging into entrepreneurship The most significant transformation in my leadership style grew out of my plunge into entrepreneurship as I launched my own business. Until then, I felt confined by and obliged to operate within the rigid, top-down, and transactional corporate leadership models that surrounded me. Suddenly, I had the need and opportunity to deeply explore my own values and strengths and ask myself, “How do I envision myself as a leader, and how can I elevate my leadership efforts?” I continue to use this lens as I adapt my leadership style to diverse individuals, teams, and situations.

Anne Marie Segal, CEO and founder, Segal Coaching LLC Encouraging the team’s well-being A key moment in my leadership style came when I transitioned from an isolated focus on tasks to a holistic approach that centered on my team’s well-being. It was the need for a more human-centric leadership style that instigated this change. Leveraging my background in psychology, I applied concepts of emotional intelligence and mindfulness to understand my team on a deeper level. This shift in perspective allowed me to develop a more supportive, collaborative environment, significantly boosting the team’s morale and overall productivity.

I believe the key to adaptability in leadership is about tuning into the emotional and mental state of your team, a crucial pivot that can unlock unforeseen potential and synergy. Bayu Prihandito, psychology expert, life coach, founder, Life Architekture Delegating during expansion As Authors On Mission experienced a rapid expansion, it became evident that my hands-on leadership style was no longer effective. It not only limited our operational efficiency but also underutilized our talented team.

Recognizing this, I transitioned towards a more delegation-heavy leadership approach. I began by setting clear expectations and offering the necessary resources and support, while simultaneously giving my team the autonomy to manage their specific areas of responsibility. This shift in leadership strategy significantly empowered our team, fostering a sense of trust, ownership, and job satisfaction. As a result, we witnessed an uptick in productivity, innovation, and overall morale. It was a powerful reminder that adaptive leadership is not just about personal growth as a leader, but more importantly, it’s about unleashing the potential of the team and propelling the entire organization forward. Vikrant Shaurya, CEO, Authors On Mission

Leading despite lacking authority Years ago, I was recruited to work at a consulting agency and given the title of “vice president.” It soon became apparent that the title was ceremonial at best; I had no authority to make any substantive decisions. It was at that point that I realized I needed to be a leader, instead of waiting for leadership to be bestowed on me. Thus, I looked for opportunities to serve and support my colleagues. Those efforts were noticed and led to multiple promotions into leadership roles with actual authority. The key turning point was realizing I didn’t need permission to be a leader. Brent Hafele, M.A., ACC, head coach and owner, Vibrancy Unlocked

Managing a diverse team When I was asked to lead a team of engineers from various age groups, I quickly realized that my usual leadership style would not be effective. The major factor influencing my decision to adapt my style was the change in environment. To better manage this diverse group, I had to consider their unique experiences and individual needs. To do so, I had to be flexible and willing to learn from each team member. I shifted my focus away from a top-down approach and instead adopted an open dialogue where everyone was encouraged to contribute their ideas. This allowed me to get a better understanding of how the team worked together, as well as their individual strengths and weaknesses.

Gideon Rubin, cofounder and CEO, IAQ Making decisions in crisis Typically, I always adopt the servant-leadership model under a flat hierarchy, empowering my team to make decisions on their own and largely delegating core decision-making once I set direction and goals to be achieved. This mode is very useful for “peace times,” which allows leaders to empower their people and get out of their way. However, there are situations where it is important for leaders to take charge and help the team navigate choppy waters. When COVID hit, our business lost 70% of its revenue, and the playbook we had didn’t work. At a time like this, your team wants to see decisive leadership and decision-making from leaders. They want to know leaders are in control and are rolling up their sleeves.

For me, it involved a small amount of micromanagement—coming from a place of ensuring my team felt supported and had clear direction. As soon as I turned the business around, I could shift back into my typical empowering mode. Sarat Pediredla, CEO and cofounder, Hedgehog Lab

Encouraging professional development I spent a long time developing my business on my own, which meant I had to wear many hats—HR and recruitment, marketing, client management, even tech support. During this time, I learned many things, but I spread myself so thin that I couldn’t really pinpoint where my professional and personal development stood. Moreover, I knew that members of my team had the potential to display more skill than they were currently showing. Hence, instead of trying to be an expert at everything, I let professionals step in and guide specific aspects of the business. And, I allowed my team members to step into other roles that let them be creative and hone their skills. This not only helped in the company’s growth but also allowed me the time and space to focus on my personal goals.

Manasvini Krishna, founder, Boss as a Service Learning when to get more involved A good leader will adapt his or her leadership style based on the situation and the team. Unfortunately, most of us wait until something negative occurs before we adapt our leadership style. For instance, hiring good people, giving them a result to expect, and then letting them surprise you with their ingenuity is a preferred approach. The natural leadership style is to be an excellent coach and to avoid micromanaging the team.