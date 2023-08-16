Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken: How to get Chick-fil-A’s first new sandwich in years

If you’re a fan of Chick-fil-A, your summer is going to end on a high note. On August 28, the company will debut its first new chicken sandwich in years nationwide. The sandwich is called the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, and it’s an original chicken sandwich with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños, and a toasted bun with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A spent more than a year testing 30 different types of new sandwiches before settling on the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which it market-tested in a few of its stores in 2020. “We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy said in a press release. “The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients.”

A new sandwich at Chick-fil-A is a big deal, as the company rarely introduces new menu items and prefers to keep its menu simple. As CNBC notes, a simple menu makes the food chain’s drive-thru and kitchen more efficient and has helped Chick-fil-A become the third-largest fast food chain in America by sales. It is now only surpassed by Starbucks and McDonald’s. The company also recently announced it wants to expand its locations to Europe and Asia by 2026.

Yet despite its excitement over the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, the company has confirmed it is only being added to the menu for a limited time. Sales start on August 28 and last until the ingredients are used up. The company also announced a new fall drink will debut on August 28, the Caramel Crumble Milkshake.