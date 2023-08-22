The Hug chair is designed to reduce stress, even when you’re assembling it

According to the American Psychiatric Association, about a third of U.S. adults suffer from anxiety disorders at some point in their lives. And, of course, everybody deals with daily stresses and anxieties. In 2022, while a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Natalie Schaake was experiencing high degrees of anxiety herself when she had the idea for a soothing chair she dubbed Hug.
A wide, rounded lounger made with soft textiles, the Hug is designed to cocoon users in comfortable seating positions. But just as important, the making of the chair—which comes as a customizable kit that users put together themselves—is also designed to be comforting. In her research, Schaake found that crafting can help lower the level of peoples’ stress hormones significantly.
Hug—the Student winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—comes with all the necessary tools and supplies, along with simple visual directions. Atop a walnut or powder-coated metal frame consisting of just five pieces, one can apply one of a few different cushion and upholstery variations.
Cylindrical cushions can slot onto the chair, a fuzzy padded blanket can be tucked between dowels, or noodle-like cushions can be woven around the seat pan. Upholsteries, custom-applied by the user, include varied yarns and cloths. If you get tired of one variation, you can craft another—a much more sustainable solution than buying a whole new piece of furniture.
Schaake, who graduated from SCAD in spring 2022, now works as an industrial designer in Cincinnati. She hopes to get Hug into the market in the future, noting that while there are endless digital remedies like apps and pharmaceutical options for treating anxiety, physical aids are hard to come by. The prototype rests in her living room, and she is now in the process of shifting its cushions from blankets to noodles.
“I see it every day and I smile,” says Schaake. “It’s a really fun process to figure out what I want it to look like next.”
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. Explore the full list of companies creating products, reimagining spaces, and working to design a better world. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
