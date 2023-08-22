The Hug chair is designed to reduce stress, even when you’re assembling it

According to the American Psychiatric Association, about a third of U.S. adults suffer from anxiety disorders at some point in their lives. And, of course, everybody deals with daily stresses and anxieties. In 2022, while a student at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Natalie Schaake was experiencing high degrees of anxiety herself when she had the idea for a soothing chair she dubbed Hug.

A wide, rounded lounger made with soft textiles, the Hug is designed to cocoon users in comfortable seating positions. But just as important, the making of the chair—which comes as a customizable kit that users put together themselves—is also designed to be comforting. In her research, Schaake found that crafting can help lower the level of peoples’ stress hormones significantly.

[Image: ©2022 Natalie Schaake]

Hug—the Student winner of the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards—comes with all the necessary tools and supplies, along with simple visual directions. Atop a walnut or powder-coated metal frame consisting of just five pieces, one can apply one of a few different cushion and upholstery variations.

[Image: ©2022 Natalie Schaake]

Cylindrical cushions can slot onto the chair, a fuzzy padded blanket can be tucked between dowels, or noodle-like cushions can be woven around the seat pan. Upholsteries, custom-applied by the user, include varied yarns and cloths. If you get tired of one variation, you can craft another—a much more sustainable solution than buying a whole new piece of furniture.