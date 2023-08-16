How Samsung brought 12 of Dalí’s surrealist paintings to the small screen

Salvador Dalí’s paintings are scattered across the world, from the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, to Teatro Museo Dalí in Spain, to the Salvador Dalí Museum in Florida. But for the monthly subscription of $4.99 (and the price of a Samsung Frame TV ) you can now admire the mustachioed artist’s “The Persistence of Memory”—and eleven other of his handpicked masterpieces—from the comfort of your own home.

The Samsung TV is a crucial component. In 2017, the tech giant launched The Frame, an Yves Behar-designed television that doubles as a framed work of art. At the same time, it unveiled the Samsung Art Store, which allows people to choose from over 2,300 licensed digital artworks to display on the TV. Since then, the Samsung Art Store has partnered with art institutions like the Louvre, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Prado. Now, it has joined hands with the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, a private cultural institution founded by the painter himself—and for the first time, Dalí’s artwork is available digitally.

The partnership is the fruit of popular demand as Dalí was the most searched for artist by Frame owners, but it took almost a year to solidify the deal. As Samsung Art Store curator Daria Greene explains, the biggest challenge wasn’t to get the foundation onboard, but the complexities of intellectual property law surrounding artworks. As a general rule, copyright no longer applies to works that were published or registered before 1925, but Dalí painted most his famous works after that.

So, Greene’s team had to dig into archives and retrace who photographed the artist’s paintings in the first place. “If you went into a museum and took a photo of a painting that was out of copyright, you could use that however you want, but for us, we need to find who took the photos, who’s archiving the photos,” says Greene, who eventually succeeded with the help of the Artists Rights Society, an American copyright, licensing, and monitoring organization for visual artists.