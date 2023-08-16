Is Elon Musk’s new X icon supposed to look so grungy?

When I first saw Twitter’s new (new) icon, I was baffled. It’s scuffed. It’s scratched. It may as well have come with a time machine destined for the ’90s and a printout of the David Carson and Art Chantry Wikipedia pages that likely underpinned its creation.

But then I realized that it’s actually profound perfection. Because with its distressed background, the iOS app icon finally gives the world’s premiere edgelord a perfectly absurd graphic style—and a mirror. The scuffed-up icon, which was previously available to “X Premium” subscribers, works as a metaphor for his dinged and damaged platform. Perhaps even better than Musk realizes.

[Image: Twitter/X]

Like all things New Twitter (or “X,” if you prefer), the app icon was probably executed without much (or any) thought. It is cheap. Superficial. It’s the result of Musk crowdsourcing his design needs. But also in line with all the chaotic twists and turns and self-inflicted wounds that have plagued the platform since Musk plunked down $44 billion on it: the brand equity seppuku vanity name change and accompanying problematic logo. The rollout of Twitter Blue and all the verification drama. The short-lived sign. The far-right reinstatements. The polling, the trolling.

Sure, the new background may be a hasty, impromptu addition simply to fill out a hasty, impromptu logo. But true to Musk’s breed of agile design, the tweak was likely imbued with meaning and purpose only after it was released. To wit: