This startup developed a cheaper, greener way to extract lithium for EV batteries

But one new startup is using robotics, machine learning, and synthetic biology to develop technology to extract lithium in a faster, cheaper, and more sustainable way, using new sources, like former oil wells. The company, Aether, announced today that it raised $49 million in a Series A round led by Natural Capital and Unless. [Photo: Aether] The company has developed a prototype of a nano-sized machine built from proteins that can extract lithium from brines, solutions that contain the material, even when the concentration of the metal is very low. The tiny machines, called molecular assemblers, “are maybe 100 times bigger than the lithium atom itself,” says Aether CEO and founder Pavle Jeremic. “And these machines have been engineered by us, through our machine learning and our robotics, to selectively bind to lithium. When the machine bumps into lithium, it recognizes it and it grabs onto it.” A site might use trillions of the nano machines; these can be attached to columns that the brine can be poured over while the machines filter out the lithium. [Photo: Aether] The system can then release the lithium on demand. While mined lithium has to be refined to remove other materials—another expensive step which usually happens in China—the new process makes it possible to go directly to battery-grade lithium.

“That gives you not just an incredible cost advantage,” Jeremic says. “But it also leads to the ability to manufacture battery-grade lithium across wide swaths of the United States where it’s simply not feasible today, because the lithium concentration is too low for these other technologies to be viable.” The technology could theoretically increase lithium production in the U.S. by 30 times, the company says. [Photo: Aether] It can avoid the huge amounts of land that are needed in current production methods. It’s also expected to use 50,000 times less water than sites in places like Chile, where sprawling evaporation ponds take scarce water resources away from local communities. Because the new process doesn’t involve heating up brine, it also uses less energy. The company is separately using its “molecular assembler” platform to develop new products—like an additive that can make materials stronger—and could also use its platform to mine for other metals that are expensive today. But its work on lithium could be particularly useful now, when lithium is critical both for the transition to renewable energy and for electric vehicles, and the International Energy Agency has warned about the risk of potential shortfalls in the supply chain.

Aether’s system can be set up quickly. “If your facility can be packed up into four or five shipping containers, and just assembled on site, that’s dramatically easier than having to pour concrete and build a whole system from the ground up,” says Jeremic. Aether plans to launch its first pilot system next year, potentially in Oklahoma and Texas, where there’s a lot of low-concentration lithium underground. The company may also partner with oil and gas companies to extract lithium from wastewater or capped oil wells. A commercial demonstration will follow, and commercial plants could be online as early as 2026, Jeremic says.