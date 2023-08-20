A simple playbook for new managers (or anyone who wants to improve their leadership)

BY Lydia Dishman2 minute read

You made the coveted leap from individual contributor to managing your own team. Congratulations!

Or, maybe you’ve been asked to lead a new group. Either way, whether you’re leading one person or many, you’re likely feeling the weight of responsibility in an entirely new way. The good news is that it can be extremely satisfying to inspire a team to achieve great things. The reality, though, is that many new managers fail within the first two years, due largely to the fact that they weren’t properly trained to be people leaders in the first place. Failure is totally avoidable—even if you haven’t had any formal training. Begin by identifying which skills you possess that will make you a successful leader and which you need to work on. This can be as simple as asking a respected colleague to tell you what they see as your top three strengths.

One of the most important things you can do as a leader is endeavor to build trust with your team. That starts with trusting yourself and communicating your vision as openly and honestly as you can. Next, you need to ensure you’re being empathetic and giving good feedback—especially when it’s negative. As cognitive scientist Art Markman explains, “Because it’s stressful to give people negative feedback, it is tempting to talk around the problem rather than stating it clearly. A simple formulation everyone can learn that works effectively is, ‘You did X, that caused Y, and in the future, I would like you to do Z.’” If your team is hybrid or remote, it’s also essential to make sure you’re intentional and communicating often enough to foster solid connections that can thrive in a virtual environment and make sure people are accountable for what they’re delivering.

Accountability includes holding yourself to the same standard you expect of others. As Lia Bosch writes, “Practicing self-awareness is about getting to know your hopes, fears, and common patterns, including what triggers you. All of us have blind spots, hidden from our sight but often not from others. Ask, ‘What can I do better?’ Then stop talking and listen.’” At this point, you may also want to take some time to reflect on your leadership style. If you’re not comfortable with delegating, for instance, this would be a good time to learn to give your people more autonomy. This is especially true when you’re overzealous about details and constantly looking over your people’s shoulders to make sure they’re getting things done (i.e., micromanaging). Instead, try and cultivate your ability to ask open-ended questions that serve to open the door to others’ great ideas. Nikki Barua, CEO of Beyond Barriers, suggests you ask questions like, “How do you think we should approach this problem? What is your instinct here? What do you think X client is going to ask next?” Barua explains, “By pausing, then replacing your recommendation with an open-ended question, you will help your team members discover solutions, become self-reliant, and gain confidence.”