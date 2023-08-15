Could Apple be sending you $65 for throttling your iPhone’s battery? Here’s how to check

Apple could soon be sending you $65 for throttling your iPhone several years ago. However, there’s a catch to getting this payout. Here’s what you need to know.
- What’s happened? Last week, a judge in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against two iPhone owners who were objecting to a $500 million settlement Apple agreed to back in 2020. As The Mercury News reports, this means the way is now clear for Apple to begin sending payments to iPhone owners who are covered under the settlement.
- What is the settlement about? Prior to 2018, some iPhone owners noticed their iPhones would shut down randomly. Apple then released a series of software updates to address this battery issue, but those updates also allegedly throttled the performance of certain iPhones. This caused controversy and became known as “Batterygate.” Apple was sued in a class action case and ultimately agreed to settle in 2020.
- What iPhones were affected by Batterygate? The iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE were all impacted.
- What did Apple agree to in the settlement? Apple admitted to no wrongdoing and in turn, agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle the lawsuit. At the time it was estimated that each person who filed a claim under the settlement would get $25.
- Then why is Apple giving people $65? Because a person needed to file a claim in order to get the settlement offer. But only about three million claims were received, so claimants will receive more money than originally thought because not everyone who could file a claim did so.
- Can I still file a claim? Unfortunately, no. You needed to submit a claim by October 6, 2020, to be included in the settlement. Only those who did and whose claims were accepted will receive the payout.
