Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour caused thousands of hours of traffic delays—except in cities that did this

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may be the hottest ticket in town, but that town is likely to suffer massive traffic delays in the hours leading up to the concert. That’s according to mobility company StreetLight Data, which analyzed traffic conditions surrounding Eras Tour concerts, and found that traffic delays jumped as much as 847% on the roadways surrounding a concert.

To arrive at its results, StreetLight analyzed all nonlocal roadway segments within one mile of a stadium, on the nights of Eras Tour concerts between March and May 2023. The analysis was carried out on traffic between the arrival hours of 5-6 p.m., to find the vehicle hours of delay (VHD) during that time compared with the normal VHD on nights when there wasn’t a Swift concert. The findings revealed: On average, vehicle hours of delay (VHD) increased 90% on the roadways around all 9 stadiums where the Eras Tour took place, for 25 concerts from March to May.

Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium had the worst Eras Tour traffic impact with delays up 315% on average.

Eras Tour concerts at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T’s Stadium held the next-worst position with an average delay uptick of 288%. The above delays are averages that factor in the fact that Eras Tour concerts were held at the same stadium on multiple nights. But the stadium with the worst single-night delay was Arlington, Texas’ AT&T’s Stadium which had an 847% increase in vehicle hours of delay.

The Eras Tour may be great for the local economy, but as StreetLight’s data shows, it’s hell on local traffic. However, there were two exceptions to this traffic nightmare: The Eras Tour concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium only saw traffic increase an average of 32%.

And when the Eras Tour concert came to the New Jersey MetLife Stadium, vehicle hours of delay actually decreased to an average of 19% less on concert nights than on regular nights. So if Streetlight’s data shows Eras Tour concerts cause traffic nightmares, how did two venues avoid such congestion—with one of those actually seeing decreased traffic volume? “Notably both Atlanta and New Jersey’s concert venues were given high marks for their emphasis on public transit options to the concert,” the firm explains. Concertgoers packed Atlanta’s Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority System (MARTA) instead of hopping in their cars. And New Jersey’s NJTransit ran extra train and bus service to the stadium on Eras Tour nights, which carried 80,000 concertgoers who would have otherwise driven.

In other words, if Taylor Swift—or somebody of her level of fame—comes to town again, city and venue officials would be wise to urge fans to take public transport to concerts, and to provide increased public transport options while the show is in town.