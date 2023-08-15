NYT ‘Connections’, and the company’s quest to create the next ‘Wordle’

Your Twitter/X and Facebook timelines are already filled with the green, yellow, and gray squares of obsessed Wordle players, but get ready to see a lot more of a different kind of box.

Connections, which has been increasingly popular with players since it went into beta last month, is becoming a full-fledged addition to the New York Times collection of puzzle games. Jonathan Knight, head of games at the Times, says you’ll be seeing better integration with other titles and new platforms on which to play (the game is currently only available on the web) in “weeks, not months.”

“The way we operate is we want to make lots of games quickly, get them out and see if people like them and not over-invest in that early phase,” Knight told Fast Company. “When we see traction, we then quickly do that extra work to make it part of our tech stack. I can confirm that we’ve made that commitment with Connections. It’s going to become part of our long-term portfolio of games.”

If you haven’t played yet, here’s how Connections works. Every day, a group of 16 words is refreshed. Your job is to find four groups of four that have a common theme. Some are easy. For instance, you’d probably quickly grasp that Einstein, Feynman, Hawking, and Oppenheimer fit together. But some are designed to trick you, as the words could seemingly fit into several categories. For example, would you immediately deduce that Handlebar, Horseshoe, Pencil, and Walrus were also types of mustaches?