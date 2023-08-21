This 22-year-old book helped Microsoft’s Satya Nadella conjure AI’s future

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s job is to focus on the future—especially the company’s sprawling, ambitious forays in artificial intelligence, the subject of our September issue’s cover story . But his mind often turns to the past and the lessons he can draw from it. A voracious reader of books in their classic dead-tree form, he shared reading lists—spanning business, tech, economics, philosophy, and the human condition writ large—with Fast Company in 2017 and 2021 .

During Nadella’s AI-centric Build conference keynote in May, he recommended one book to attendees to help them understand the era ahead: M. Mitchell Waldrop’s The Dream Machine, a biography of J. C. R. Licklider (1915–1990), the psychologist and computer scientist whose vision of “man-computer symbiosis” presaged the graphical user interface, the internet, and the current AI boom. A visionary who inspired other visionaries, Licklider was called “the father of it all” by Bob Taylor, the founder of Xerox’s legendary PARC research lab.

Over his four-decade career, Licklider led innovative teams at MIT, computing pioneer Bolt Beranek and Newman, the U.S. Department of Defense’s ARPA research arm, and IBM. He died just as the internet was on the cusp of bringing some of his most prescient ideas to the masses. But Nadella says that even today’s AI breakthroughs are part of a bigger picture that Licklider understood long before the enabling technology existed.

“I recently revisited The Dream Machine and loved it,” Nadella tells Fast Company. “The book was originally published more than 20 years ago and vividly recounts the origins and evolution of modern computing. For more than half a century, the ultimate pursuit of technologists has been a ‘dream machine’ that effortlessly and intuitively augments our human abilities. Today’s next-generation AI brings us closer to that vision than ever before; The Dream Machine reminds us that it is but the latest step in a decades-long journey.”