The ‘patchwork principle’ may make both managers and employees happy in the RTO debate

Lately, I’ve been hearing this question from CEOs a lot: “How do we get everyone back in the office without losing a ton of good people?”

The return-to-office (RTO) debate has long been in a stalemate, but the power dynamics keep shifting. During the pandemic, few people wanted to change roles amid all the uncertainty. Then came the Great Resignation, where a booming job market and worker shortages gave employees the power to vote with their feet, leaving companies that required in-office time. But now, with layoffs on the rise and AI threatening to make some jobs obsolete, employers who want people physically present—50% of companies—may gain the upper hand. Google, for example, recently announced that performance reviews would take into account unexplained absences from its three-day-per-week in-office requirement, with badge records being used to identify those who’re consistently falling short. And yet, 60% of exclusively remote employees say they’re extremely likely to seek employment elsewhere if they can’t continue working remotely at least some of the time. Others say they won’t return to the office, even if it means missing career opportunities or getting laid off. For many, it comes down to issues of autonomy: the freedom to work, parent their children, or exercise where and when they want. On top of this, there’s the issue of saving money by forgoing costly commutes, lunches out, and expensive work clothes. Work-from-home advocates also point to better mental health by exiting the rat race and spending more free time on enjoyable activities with family and friends.

If employees are happier and, on average, more productive working from home, why are company leaders so desperate to drag them back to the office? Neuroscience provides one perspective on this. The SCARF model describes five major drivers of social threat and reward: status, certainty, autonomy, relatedness, and fairness. Having everyone in the office triggers multiple SCARF rewards in leaders’ brains. Having people around makes a manager feel more autonomous and important, from being able to turn to people at any moment and allocate tasks to being able to see employees doing their jobs instead of wondering whether they’re slacking off. There’s also a sense of fairness; if the company has spent time and money creating a quality workspace, it feels wrong to leave it empty. In short, all domains of the SCARF model are positive for leaders. In contrast, being forced back to the office triggers a threat response in several SCARF domains for employees—and negative SCARF signals are far stronger than positive ones. Employees’ status is threatened because their high productivity working from home is being disregarded, and their autonomy is threatened because they no longer have as much of a sense of control over their lives.

Then there’s the feeling of unfairness that comes from having to achieve the same results, with a lot of time now lost on commuting and workplace distractions. For the employees, flexibility is deeply rewarding, and having to come back to the office full time, or even being forced to be back several days a week, creates a strong negative reaction. To be sure, getting people back to the office isn’t all about making leaders feel good. There are undeniable benefits to bringing people together that can’t be replicated through a computer screen. It’s easier to get to know a coworker on a personal level when you don’t have to schedule a Zoom meeting, for example. That’s why many firms are opting for what seems like a safe middle ground, the hybrid model. The challenge here is that a lot of people are still annoyed with this approach. If there had never been a pandemic, and you told your employees they could work from home two days a week, they’d be thrilled. But taking rewards away from people is much more painful than if they’d never had them in the first place.

For firms realizing that a mandate isn’t in the cards and letting things run their course, they’re seeing only a few people in the office on any day. Employees go through the hassle of commuting, only to find themselves in a mostly deserted office attending the same Zoom meetings they could’ve done from home. That’s because people they should be interacting with either aren’t coming in or they’re choosing (or being assigned) different days of the week to come in. So, how can leaders reap the benefits of getting teams together in the same place at the same time at the correct dosage without losing productivity and threatening workers’ sense of status, autonomy, or fairness? The patchwork principle The answer might be something I’m calling the patchwork principle. Similar to a patchwork quilt made of multiple pieces of fabric, overlapping return-to-office “patches” could deliver a similar effect. These patches would ensure that a good number of people are present on many days throughout the month while still allowing a low overall dosage of “forced” in-office time for those who prefer to work remotely.

The idea is to reap the subtle engagement and retention benefits of bringing people together and help leaders feel better without losing too much work-from-home productivity or annoying the bulk of people who don’t want to lose a sense of control over their lives. Here’s how it works. Patch 1: Designate a small number of in-office days per month Yes, it’s a mandate, but compared with most hybrid models that require two to three days on-site per week, it’s a reasonable ask. Decide at a company-wide level how many days per month every employee should be on-site— usually two to five days. Leaders should involve employees in this decision to establish a schedule that most can agree with. Patch 2: Some employees want to be in the office most of the time—let them According to 2023 Gallup data, 6% of U.S. workers with remote-capable jobs prefer to be fully on-site (compared with 34% who prefer to be fully remote and 59% hybrid). Don’t restrict the number of days for those employees who feel the office is the most effective place to do their work. It could be an effective engagement and retention tool.

Patch 3: Recognize some teams need to go in more Departments with highly collaborative roles can benefit from being in the office more frequently. Leadership can define a certain number of days per month and then let those teams decide how to divy up the time. For example, a marketing team might benefit from being together in person an extra four days, spread out across the month, while a finance team needs an extra three days all in one week at the end of the month. By letting teams work out the particulars, people feel a sense of certainty and autonomy. Patch 4: Bring everyone together a certain number of days each quarter On top of monthly time together, consider bringing all employees together for a couple extra days each quarter to conduct town hall-style meetings or other organization-wide activities. By making these gatherings fun, with a special guest speaker or a game night with prizes, it can be something for people to look forward to. Together, these four patches will ensure leaders recapture the bustling office environment they crave, and employees will feel they’re coming into the office for a reason. It maximizes the time in the office together in a way that feels more relevant and gives people a sense of control and a feeling of fairness. Who knows, it might even lead to people looking forward to spending time in the office.