83% have never tried alcohol: New research shows teens’ mental health is stronger than we think

We might be in the midst of a national mental health crisis, but today’s youth—according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America—are acing school and feeling pretty confident about the future.
Boys & Girls Clubs, a national organization that hosts after-school activities for children, surveyed more than 130,000 youths between the ages of 9 and 18 on academics, relationships, emotional well-being, and how they feel about life after high school. Here are the key findings.
- Academics: Today’s youth are flourishing academically, with 46% saying they have mostly As, 75% expecting to go to college, and 26% expecting to get a graduate degree. A whopping 73% say that the things they are learning in school are “important” or “very important.” Meanwhile, 93% of 11th and 12th graders say they know what kind of education they’ll need for their desired career, and 91% say they know what the costs of this education will be.
- Sex, drugs, etc.: Only 10% of today’s youth have tried cigarettes, only 17% have tried alcohol, and only 10% have had sex. Of those who have tried substances, 55% say they are currently vaping, 33% use marijuana, 26% drink alcohol, and 25% smoke cigarettes.
- The future: Some 62% of respondents say they feel like they have the skills needed to be successful at work, and 64% say they feel comfortable working with someone who is different from them. Meanwhile, 93% say they want to help others, and 85% say they’ve spent time helping their community.