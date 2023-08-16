The MTA’s transit app was a nightmare to use. The new app promises to be better

In 2018, The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) launched an app that promised users a way to view bus, subway, Long Island Rail Road, and Metro-North schedules all in one place. Five years in, myMTA’s cluttered interface and terrible UX earned it a measly 2.2 stars on the iOS App store. In the words of one Reddit user: “It’s exactly an app that you’d expect MTA to have.”

That statement is true no more. Last week, the MTA launched a new app that is currently in beta testing and will eventually replace the myMTA app. On the surface, the new app has similar features to its older counterpart, but deep down, it’s a complete overhaul, with a simplified navigation, a more intuitive user interface, and even “smart alerts” that use transit technology to send real-time, location-based notifications based on your transit history (provided you opt into sharing your location data). “I think our digital products are as tangible to our riders as our trains or our stations,” says MTA director of customer communications and digital strategy Josh Gee. “I want them to feel like they have more agency over their transit trip experience.” [Screenshot: MTA] A big difference between the old and the new apps lies in its intent. As Gee puts it: The old app is “MTA centric” and the new app is “rider centric.” Indeed, one of the first things you see on the current myMTA app is the kind of information you’d find on a notice board, including service status across the MTA network. By comparison, the new app shows you a more personalized view of the MTA network, namely your nearby stops and the next subway or bus arriving at that stop.

Crucially, it does that right on your homepage, without your having to click on a single button. This is a direct result of user feedback. Over the past year or so, the team has sorted through “tens of thousands” of comments about the myMTA app. They also interviewed more than 40 people and observed them using the app. Gee explains one of the most recurring complaints had to do with navigation, and the number of clicks it took riders to get to their desired information. “One of our guiding stars [for the new app] was no more than two taps to any piece of information,” he says. In the old app, the above-mentioned scenario takes two clicks. Now, it takes zero. [Screenshot: MTA] Naturally, there’s only so much information you can squeeze onto the homepage, and by extension, on the small screen of a smartphone. For Gee’s team, this meant thinking hard about the way they present all the information riders want and need. In the old app, users had to use a separate look-up tool to gauge whether there are elevators and escalators at any given stop, and if they are in service. Now, a small button shows which stations have elevators and escalators, and if any of them are out of service, a little red exclamation point appears over the button. You can click to read more, but you don’t have to. [Screenshot: MTA] In its current (beta) version, the app lets you plan a trip, check schedules, save favorite routes, book Access-A-Ride trips, track buses live, and more. You cannot yet access maps offline, buy tickets for LIRR or Metro North, or look at Citi Bike availability, but all three are included in the roadmap. The team has also learned from their own products, like its beautifully designed Live Subway Map, which shows real-time updates to service changes and depicts subways as little rectangles moving on the map. “People love dots moving along the map, so we’re going to add those eventually,” he says. (For now, the live map and the app will live alongside each other.)

The app will be in beta for a few months (you can sign up to be part of the beta testing group here) with a planned launch in the fall. Only time will tell if it will be a worthy replacement for the myMTA app, which Gee says only has about 400,000 active users (aka, people who use it at least once a week). The biggest challenge, however, will be to dethrone Google Maps and CityMapper, both of which are seen as direct competitors. But Gee doesn’t seem too worried: “We have a whole team that’s dedicated to updating our internal trip planner with all our upcoming service changes,” he says. “Google and CityMapper do a heroic job; it’s just our team is a little closer to it.”