More than half of these employees forfeit PTO. Here’s why

We may be in the work-from-home and remote-work era, but that doesn’t mean Americans feel any more comfortable taking time off.
That’s according to a new report from Pew Research Center, which surveyed more than 5,000 adults who work part time or full time. It showed that overall, 46% of employees take less paid time off than they are offered.
Here are the key findings:
- Upper-income employees are less likely to take time off. Some 51% of upper-income employees surveyed said they take less time off than offered, compared to 41% of low-income workers. And 52% of salaried workers leave PTO on the table compared to 39% of hourly workers. Of the managers surveyed, 54% said they take less time off than they are allotted, compared to 42% of non-managers.
- More than half (52%) of employees who don’t take all their time off say it’s because they don’t need to. However, 49% of employees say it’s because they are afraid of falling behind at work, and 43% feel badly about their coworkers having to do more work in their absence.
- There are demographic differences in the reasons people give for not taking PTO. Pew reported that 48% of women surveyed said they don’t take all the time off they could because they are worried about their coworkers taking on additional work, compared to just 39% of men who said the same. And 21% of Black workers said they don’t take all of their PTO because they are worried about losing their jobs, compared to 13% of white workers who said the same.
